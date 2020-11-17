Oppo INNO Day 2020 | Oppo X 2021 rollable concept handset, AR Glass 2021, CybeReal AR Application launched

Oppo announced three new concept products at the company’s INNO Day 2020 event. The event themed ‘Leap into the Future’ was held virtually, highlighting Oppo’s vision putting forward “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” and “virtuous innovation”. Oppo also unveiled its new “3+N+X” technology development strategy for the first time.

Tony Chen, Oppo Founder and CEO said, “OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life. Accordingly, we decide to set forth the 3+N+X technology development strategy for OPPO’s long-term development.”

Oppo debuted three new concept products at the event, including the Oppo CybeReal AR application, AR Glass 2021, and the Oppo X 2021 rollable concept handset.

Oppo X 2021 Rollable Concept Handset

Oppo’s rollable concept phone features a flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users a more natural interactive experience. The new concept phone features three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate.

The biggest highlight of the rollable device is the fact that it has a fixed display size as it adjusts between 6.7 and 7.4 inches diagonally. In its basic form factor, the screen measures 6.7 inches, while rolling it out results in a tablet-sized 7.4-inch panel. The continuous OLED panel uses proprietary Warp Track high-strength screen laminate part of which sits below the actual display.

Oppo AR Glass 2021

Oppo’s new AR Glass adopts a brand-new split design in a compact and ultra-light form factor. The device is around 75-percent lighter than its predecessor. Oppo’s AR Glass 2021 is built with the Birdbath optical solution, enhancing the immersive experience. The AR Glass 2021 boasts a stereo fisheye camera, one ToF sensor, and one RGB camera. The sensors can support a number of interactions, including interactions via smartphone, gesture-based interactions, and spatial localisation.

The AR Glass 2021 has a customised large-amplitude speaker and a semi-open rear cavity acoustic design. The AR glasses are capable of three-dimensional spatial localisation calculation within milliseconds, achieving precise localisation and offering users real and natural experience of spatial interaction in the AR world.



OPPO CybeReal works by building a digital-twin world for high-precision localization. It will rely on OPPO Cloud storage, computing and data transmission capabilities for its high accuracy. #OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/EWXfgxSi5E

— OPPO (@oppo) November 17, 2020

This application is powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology enables high-precision localisation and scene recognition. It is supported by three core Oppo technologies, including accurately reconstructing the world to the centimetres, real-time high-precision localisation, and Oppo Cloud.