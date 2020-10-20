LG launches world's first rollable TV in South Korea for Rs 64 lakh

LG Electronics on October 20 launched the world's first rollable TV, priced at 100 million won or $87,000 (approximately Rs 64 lakh) in South Korea.

With the new TV, the tech giant aims to target high-end consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said overseas launch schedules of LG Signature OLED R have not been fixed yet due to the Covid-19 situation in each country, reported Yonhap news agency.

The 65-inch TV model named RX is highlighted by its screen that rises from a box and can be rolled up inside. Depending on how much the screen has rolled up inside the base, it provides three different viewing options for users to design interior space.

Its name "R" contains the meaning of "revolutionary", "rollable" and "redefine the space", according to LG.

LG said the product, which uses flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology, is designed to deliver a differentiated user experience to high-end consumers and strengthen its position in the premium TV market.

While the full view option is for watching TV, the line view option exposes only a part of the screen and offers five different stylish modes: music, clock, frame, mood, and ThinQ home dashboard to check conditions of other smart devices inside the house.

The 'Zero view' completely hides the screen and allows it to be used as a Bluetooth speaker. LG said it has adopted a differentiated system for its rollable TV from production to customer care service.

According to the report, the appliance maker originally planned to launch the rollable TV in 2019, but its mass production has been delayed due to OLED display supply and yield rate issues.

At this year's CES, LG unveiled a different model of its rollable TV with a screen that rolls down from the ceiling.