172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|lg-launches-worlds-first-rollable-tv-in-south-korea-for-rs-64-lakh-5989851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG launches world's first rollable TV in South Korea for Rs 64 lakh

LG said the rollable TV, which uses flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology, is designed to deliver a differentiated user experience to high-end consumers and strengthen its position in the premium TV market

Moneycontrol News

LG Electronics on October 20 launched the world's first rollable TV, priced at 100 million won or $87,000 (approximately Rs 64 lakh) in South Korea.

With the new TV, the tech giant aims to target high-end consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said overseas launch schedules of LG Signature OLED R have not been fixed yet due to the Covid-19 situation in each country, reported Yonhap news agency.

Close

The 65-inch TV model named RX is highlighted by its screen that rises from a box and can be rolled up inside. Depending on how much the screen has rolled up inside the base, it provides three different viewing options for users to design interior space.

related news

Its name "R" contains the meaning of "revolutionary", "rollable" and "redefine the space", according to LG.

LG said the product, which uses flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology, is designed to deliver a differentiated user experience to high-end consumers and strengthen its position in the premium TV market.

While the full view option is for watching TV, the line view option exposes only a part of the screen and offers five different stylish modes: music, clock, frame, mood, and ThinQ home dashboard to check conditions of other smart devices inside the house.

The 'Zero view' completely hides the screen and allows it to be used as a Bluetooth speaker. LG said it has adopted a differentiated system for its rollable TV from production to customer care service.

According to the report, the appliance maker originally planned to launch the rollable TV in 2019, but its mass production has been delayed due to OLED display supply and yield rate issues.

At this year's CES, LG unveiled a different model of its rollable TV with a screen that rolls down from the ceiling.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #First rollable TV #LG Electronics #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.