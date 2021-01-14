Samsung copies Apple; removes the charging adapter from the Galaxy S21 series box

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 comes with a whole host of new features. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 specifications boast of up to a 108MP quad-camera setup, Exynos 2100 SoC, and up to 5,000 mAh battery. While Samsung added these flagship features, it copied Apple by removing the charging brick.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series ships without the charging adapter in the box. The device will come with a USB Type-C charging cable and a Quick Start Guide inside the box. Samsung has played the environment card and decided to remove the charging adapter from the Galaxy S21 series. According to the South Korean tech giant, removing the charger from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series box will significantly help reduce the size of the shipping box.

Users can rely on their old charging adapters or buy a new one from Samsung to charge their Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, or the Galaxy S21.

Samsung becomes the third company after its arch-rival Apple and Xiaomi. Apple was the first to remove the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 series. This was followed by Xiaomi, who removed the charging adapter from the Mi 11. However, Xiaomi gave its buyers in China an option to bundle the charger with the Mi 11 for the same price.

Samsung, like Apple, and unlike Xiaomi, will charge customers who want the Samsung Galaxy S21 charger.