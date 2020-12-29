Xiaomi Mi 11 launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 2K AMOLED display, 108 MP camera setup: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi just dropped the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Xiaomi broke from modern tradition and only unveiled one flagship smartphone in China – the Xiaomi Mi 11. Not only is it the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest SD888 chipset, but it also has the best display of any Xiaomi phone to date.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,000) for the 8GB/128GB model while doubling the storage will set you back CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 48,300). Additionally, the top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY 4,699 (Roughly Rs 52,800).

The phone is already available for pre-order in China and will go on sale from January 1. Xiaomi has not provided details on the international availability of the Mi 11 just yet. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is available in anti-glare frost glass finish in Horizon Blue, Frost White, and Midnight Gray, colours. Additionally, the vegan leather options include Lilac Purple and Honey Beige shades.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specs

The Mi 11 is the first phone to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Mi 11 doesn’t feature a microSD card slot for future storage expansion.

The Mi 11 packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It also supports 10W reverse charging and will work with Quick Charge 4+, Quick Charge 3+, and Power Delivery 3.0 adapter.

Xiaomi has taken a page out of Apple’s playbook, not including a charger in the retail box. However, Xiaomi will provide a 65W GaN adapter for free if a buyer doesn’t have a compatible charger.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Display

The display is arguably one of the most impressive parts of the Mi 11. The device sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel on the Mi 11 also features a 480Hz touch sampling rate with an advertised peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The Mi 11 is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Xiaomi has even opted for a curved front panel with Goodix’s latest optical fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with a 108 MP primary camera sensor with a 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a third 5 MP macro lens. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Mi 11 include 5G (at Sub-6 GHz networks), Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more. The phone also features stereo speakers with Harman Kardon audio. The Xiaomi Mi 11 measures 8.06mm thick and weighs 196 grams.