MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 2K AMOLED display, 108 MP camera setup: Everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,000) for the 8GB/128GB model.

Carlsen Martin
December 29, 2020 / 12:00 PM IST

Xiaomi just dropped the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Xiaomi broke from modern tradition and only unveiled one flagship smartphone in China – the Xiaomi Mi 11. Not only is it the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest SD888 chipset, but it also has the best display of any Xiaomi phone to date.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,000) for the 8GB/128GB model while doubling the storage will set you back CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 48,300). Additionally, the top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY 4,699 (Roughly Rs 52,800).

The phone is already available for pre-order in China and will go on sale from January 1. Xiaomi has not provided details on the international availability of the Mi 11 just yet. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is available in anti-glare frost glass finish in Horizon Blue, Frost White, and Midnight Gray, colours. Additionally, the vegan leather options include Lilac Purple and Honey Beige shades.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specs

Close

Related stories

The Mi 11 is the first phone to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Mi 11 doesn’t feature a microSD card slot for future storage expansion.

The Mi 11 packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It also supports 10W reverse charging and will work with Quick Charge 4+, Quick Charge 3+, and Power Delivery 3.0 adapter.

Mi_11 (1)

Xiaomi has taken a page out of Apple’s playbook, not including a charger in the retail box. However, Xiaomi will provide a 65W GaN adapter for free if a buyer doesn’t have a compatible charger.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Display 

The display is arguably one of the most impressive parts of the Mi 11. The device sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel on the Mi 11 also features a 480Hz touch sampling rate with an advertised peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The Mi 11 is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Xiaomi has even opted for a curved front panel with Goodix’s latest optical fingerprint scanner.

Mi_11 (3)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera 

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with a 108 MP primary camera sensor with a 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a third 5 MP macro lens. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Mi 11 include 5G (at Sub-6 GHz networks), Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more. The phone also features stereo speakers with Harman Kardon audio. The Xiaomi Mi 11 measures 8.06mm thick and weighs 196 grams.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 29, 2020 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.