WhatsApp Privacy Policy 2021 | Facebook-owned messaging app says new terms won't affect user privacy

WhatsApp privacy policy updated recently has created quite some steer on the internet. The new update provides additional information on WhatsApp services and how the app processes user data. Following the announcement, there has been confusion on how actually the new terms will work. WhatsApp has now officially clarified some of the queries and addressed some rumours.

WhatsApp, on Twitter, has listed some of the key details regarding the new privacy policy update that will be implemented from February 8. The messaging app states that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook cannot see your messages or hear your calls. It also does not keep a log of the people a user calls or messages.

“We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data,” WhatsApp said.

The Facebook-owned messaging app also noted that it cannot see the shared user location nor share contacts with its parent company. The WhatsApp update rolled out last week had detailed how the messaging platform shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

"The information we share with other Facebook companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled 'Information We Collect' or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent," the WhatsApp update read.

WhatsApp users will have to 'Agree' to the policy popup when they login to the messaging app. The notification reads: "By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8, 2021.”

Users also have the option to hit 'Not Now' or close the notification but will have to accept these new policies to continue using WhatsApp after February 8.