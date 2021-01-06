MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp updates terms of service and privacy policy; everything you need to know

Users have to accept these new policies to continue using WhatsApp on Android or iOS after February 8.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST

WhatsApp recently updated its terms of service and privacy policy. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has sent out in-app notifications to its Android and iOS users with the following header, "WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy".

The new update provides additional information on WhatsApp services and how the app processes user data. There are new sections that provide precise information on how data is collected by the app, including Transactions, Payments Data, and Location Information.

Additionally, the news policy also includes specific information on business interactions taking place through its messaging app, more precisely how they use Facebook's hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

The update of its terms of service and privacy policy seems to be aimed at better integration with other Facebook products and services.

The most important change centres around how the messaging platform shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

"The information we share with other Facebook companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled 'Information We Collect' or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent," the update said.

WhatsApp users will have to 'Agree' to the policy popup when they login to the messaging app. The notification reads: "By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8, 2021."

Users also have the option to hit 'Not Now' or close the notification but will have to accept these new policies to continue using WhatsApp after February 8.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Facebook #India #Technology #WhatsApp
first published: Jan 6, 2021 03:00 pm

