MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

CES 2021 | AMD announces Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs that will power the best gaming laptops of 2021

The chipmaker also announced Ryzen 5000 U series CPUs for the ultrabooks of tomorrow.

Carlsen Martin
January 13, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

Last year, AMD’s Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs set new performance standards in gaming and content creation. At CES 2021, AMD is bringing that performance to laptops, with its Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs for gaming and productivity.

Most of the new Ryzen 5000 processors are based on the company’s “Zen 3” architecture, although some U-series models still use older Zen 2 architecture. In reference to the new Ryzen 5000 H series mobile processors, AMD CEO Lisa Su called it, “the most powerful PC processors ever built.”

At the top of AMD’s new Ryzen H series lineup sits the Ryzen 9 5980HX that is equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, 20MB of L2+L3 cache, and 45W TDP. It features a boost clock speed of up to 4.8GHz and a base clock speed of 3.3 GHz. The other chip to share the HX moniker is the Ryzen 9 5900HX, which features the same specs with a lower 4.6GHz boost clock.

The Ryzen HX processors will power the “2021’s best gaming notebooks”, we’re talking desktop-grade gaming laptops. According to AMD’s benchmarks, the Ryzen 9 5900HX beats Intel’s Core i9-10980HK on Cinebench R20 by 14 percent in single-core performance, 37 percent on Passmark P10’s overall CPU test, and 21 percent on 3DMark Fire Strike Physics.
ModelCores / ThreadsTDPBoost / Base FrequencyCache
Ryzen 7 5800U8 / 1615WUp to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz20MB
Ryzen 7 5700U8 / 1615WUp to 4.3 / 1.8 GHz8MB
Ryzen 5 5600U6 / 1215WUp to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz19MB
Ryzen 5 5500U6 / 1215WUp to 4.0 / 2.1 GHz8MB
Ryzen 3 5300U4 / 815WUp to 3.8 / 2.6 GHz6MB
Ryzen 9 5980HX8 / 1645WUp to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz20MB
Ryzen 9 5900HX8 / 1645WUp to 4.6 / 3.3 GHz20MB
Ryzen 9 5980HS8 / 1635WUp to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz20MB
Ryzen 9 5900HS8 / 1635WUp to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz20MB
Ryzen 7 5800H8 / 1645WUp to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz20MB
Ryzen 7 5800HS8 / 1635WUp to 4.2 / 2.8 GHz20MB
Ryzen 5 5600H6 / 1245WUp to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz19MB
Ryzen 5 5600HS6 / 1235WUp to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz19MB

Heading the regular H and HS series is the Ryzen 5980HS, an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with a base clock of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.8GHz. AMD claims that these will be “the fastest mobile processors you can get.” AMD compared the Ryzen 9 5980HS to Intel’s Core i9-10980HK and Core i7-1185G7, beating them in Cinebench R20’s single and multi-thread tests.

Lastly, AMD also unveiled new Ryzen 5000 U series processors. The top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 5800U CPU features 8 cores and 16 threads, with 1.9GHz clock speeds that can boost up to 4.4 GHz. AMD also showed benchmarks of the chip beating out the Intel’s Core i7-1165G7 by a factor of 1.23 on PCMark 10. AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 5800U will deliver “the fastest productivity in ultrathin notebooks.”

Close

Related stories

AMD also claims that the Ryzen 7 5800U will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life in general use and up to 21 hours of movie playback. This entails a major performance boost for future ultrabooks. AMD CEO Lisa Su expects over 150 Ryzen 5000 laptops to launch this year, the first of which will arrive next month.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #AMD #CES 2021 #gaming #laptops
first published: Jan 13, 2021 01:30 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.