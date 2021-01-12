MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sony PlayStation 5 goes out of stock minutes after pre-orders go live in India

The PlayStation 5 consoles were up for pre-order on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital, among other retail channels.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 went live in India earlier today at 12:00 pm (IST). As expected, consumers around the country scrambled to get their hands on Sony’s next-gen consoles. The PS5 consoles are already sold out across all major retailers.

The PlayStation 5 consoles were up for pre-order on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital, among other retail channels. Pre-orders for the console started at 12:00 pm (IST), while the console is slated ship on February 2, 2021.

However, stock of the PlayStation 5 consoles dried out within minutes of pre-orders going live. At the time of writing, the consoles are out of stock on both Amazon India and Flipkart. It also sold out on Vijay Sales within 10 minutes of going live.

Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare

Errors are also popping up on Reliance Digital and Croma, suggesting that the console might already be sold out on these e-retailers. Additionally, Games The Shop and the Sony Center are currently unresponsive. Sony has not provided any details about the total number of units that were available for pre-order.

Close

Related stories

So, if you couldn’t pre-order the console today, you might have to wait a bit longer to access the next-gen console gaming as there is no word on restocking. The PlayStation 5 is facing supply shortages across the world, so the wait for many gamers across India might continue.

It is worth noting that Sony has not released the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in India. At the time of its launch, the company confirmed that the PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at Rs 39,990 in the country but is yet to provide an official sale date in India.

Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition sale begins; What's the difference, which one should you buy
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gaming #PlayStation #Sony
first published: Jan 12, 2021 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.