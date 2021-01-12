Sony PlayStation 5 goes out of stock minutes after pre-orders go live in India

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 went live in India earlier today at 12:00 pm (IST). As expected, consumers around the country scrambled to get their hands on Sony’s next-gen consoles. The PS5 consoles are already sold out across all major retailers.

The PlayStation 5 consoles were up for pre-order on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital, among other retail channels. Pre-orders for the console started at 12:00 pm (IST), while the console is slated ship on February 2, 2021.

However, stock of the PlayStation 5 consoles dried out within minutes of pre-orders going live. At the time of writing, the consoles are out of stock on both Amazon India and Flipkart. It also sold out on Vijay Sales within 10 minutes of going live.

Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare

Errors are also popping up on Reliance Digital and Croma, suggesting that the console might already be sold out on these e-retailers. Additionally, Games The Shop and the Sony Center are currently unresponsive. Sony has not provided any details about the total number of units that were available for pre-order.

So, if you couldn’t pre-order the console today, you might have to wait a bit longer to access the next-gen console gaming as there is no word on restocking. The PlayStation 5 is facing supply shortages across the world, so the wait for many gamers across India might continue.

It is worth noting that Sony has not released the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in India. At the time of its launch, the company confirmed that the PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at Rs 39,990 in the country but is yet to provide an official sale date in India.