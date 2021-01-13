CES 2021 | Nvidia announces RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080 mobile GPUs for next-gen gaming laptops

The Nvidia RTX 30-series desktop GPUs offered major performance gains over their predecessors when they released last year. Now, at CES 2021, Nvidia is bringing those powerful RTX 30-graphics for the gaming and content creation laptops of 2021.

The company announced three new mobile GPUs, including the RTX 3060, which will arrive on laptops starting from $999 (Roughly Rs 73,100), the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 that will debut on gaming laptops starting from $1,299 (Roughly Rs 95,000) and $1,999 (Roughly Rs 1,46,205), respectively.

The new mobile RTX 30-series graphics cards are based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture and feature second-gen RT cores and third-gen Tensor Cores for real-time ray tracing and AI and ML, respectively. The new RTX 30-mobile GPUs also support Nvidia’s DLSS, Reflex, and Broadcast.

The new RTX 30-laptops will also feature third-generation Max-Q technology with Dynamic Boost 2.0. It also includes WhisperMode 2.0, which allows users to set the desired noise level of the cooling system, while the AI algorithm manages CPU, GPU, system temperatures, and fan speed. The new RTX 30-GPU with Max-Q tech will be aimed at the slim and light gaming laptops of 2021.

NVIDIA is also adding resizable BAR support, which allows the CPU to access the entire GPU memory at once. With the RTX 30-series, Nvidia is promising up to 2x energy efficiency, and 2x faster video rendering.

Apart from the new RTX 30-mobile GPUs, Nvidia also launched a desktop version of the RTX 3060. At $329 (Roughly Rs 24,100), the RTX 3060 is the most affordable GPU in the RTX 30-series. The RTX 3060 features 3584 CUDA cores, second-generation RT cores, and third-generation Tensor cores. It also supports features like Nvidia DLSS, DirectX 12 Ultimate, PCIe Gen 4, HDMI 2.1, AV1 decode, and Direct Storage.

The RTX 3060 boasts 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 192-bit memory interface. The GPU has a base clock speed of 1.32GHz and boost clock speed of 1.78GHz. Nvidia didn’t mention why the memory on the RTX 3060 is more than that on the RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, and 3080. Nvidia claims the RTX 3060 is twice as fast as the GTX 1060, which is currently one of the most popular GPUs for gamers.