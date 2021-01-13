Amazon Great Republic Day Sale | Here are some of the best smartphone deals going live on January 19

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on January 19 for Prime members. For other customers, the Amazon sale kicks off on January 20 and will continue until January 23. As part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers, smartphones will be available for up to 40 percent discount. SBI Credit Card customers can avail an additional 10 percent off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Apple iPhone 12 mini price in India will drop during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The iPhone 12 mini India price is set at Rs 69,900. We can expect a temporary price cut for the entry-level iPhone 12 as part of the best Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers. Click here for our Apple iPhone 12 mini review.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the OnePlus 8T will be available at a discounted price. The sale price will be unveiled in the coming days. Check our OnePlus 8T Review here

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is scheduled for January 14.

Xiaomi Mi 10i with a 108MP quad-camera setup would be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Click here to know more about the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available at a discounted price as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers. The smartphone was launched for Rs 24,999 for the base variant. Check our Samsung Galaxy M51 review here

As part of the best Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for a discounted price. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 14,999.

Another smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India from Xiaomi that will be available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale is the Redmi Note 9. Click here for our Redmi Note 9 Review

The newly-launched Lava Z-series of phones - Lava Z2, Lava Z3, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6 - would go on sale during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India starts at Rs 8,999 and will go on sale starting January 19 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Redmi 9 Power will be available for purchase for Rs 10,999.