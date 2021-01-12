MARKET NEWS

CES 2021 | Intel announces new breed of CPUs for ultraportable gaming laptops

Codenamed ‘Tiger Lake-H’, the new 11th Gen CPUs for gaming and high-end laptops will reach clock speeds of up to 5.0GHz with four cores.

Carlsen Martin
January 12, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST

Intel is stepping up its game at CES 2021, with the launch of the next wave of Tiger Lake processors. The chipmaker announced the first H-series 11th Gen Core chips at CES 2021, which will bring the benefits of Tiger Lake to gaming machines.

The next-gen 11th Gen H Series chips are aimed at the lower end of the spectrum, maxing out at 35W TDP, instead of the more powerful processors with 45W TDP, which you often find at the top end of Intel’s laptop gaming range.

So, the 35W H-series processors won’t be found on the beefiest gaming laptops but will still offer impressive performance. Codenamed ‘Tiger Lake-H’, the new 11th Gen CPUs for gaming and high-end laptops will reach clock speeds of up to 5.0GHz with four cores. The new chips will also offer Intel Xe-LP integrated graphics as well as AI acceleration logic. The CPUs will also support PCIe 4.0 for high-speed storage and SSD storage.

Intel (2)

The top-end H35 model in the lineup, the Intel Core i7-11375H, features four cores and eight threads and a boosted clock speed of up to 5GHz. This means that new smaller or lighter laptops with these chips will start being able to punch above their weight class with smaller core counts and less thermal headroom.

The new Intel CPUs also support Killer Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, integrated Thunderbolt 4 support, DDR4 memory at up to 3,200 MHz and LPDDR4/x at up to 4,266 MHz. Apart from the integrated Xe-LP graphics, the new chips will likely rely on Nvidia’s discreet graphics for gaming laptops.

And while the lack of even more powerful 11th Gen laptop chips may be disappointing to some, Intel did start teasing what to expect next: an 8-core processor that will start shipping “later this quarter” with speeds up to 5GHz, although details on that are still slim.

Intel did begin teasing an 8-core processor that will start shipping “later this quarter” with speeds up to 5.0GHz. The first laptops powered by the new 11th Gen H35 chips are expected to be announced at CES 2021. Asus, Acer, HP, Vaio, and MSI will offer models based on the new Intel CPUs this year, with 40 designs expected to be released in the first half of the year.
TAGS: #CES 2021 #gaming #Intel
first published: Jan 12, 2021 03:27 pm

