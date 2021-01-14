CES 2021 | Lenovo announces new ThinkPad, IdeaPad, ThinkBook laptops

Lenovo is kicking off CES 2021 with a ton of new laptops powered by Qualcomm, Intel and AMD processors. While you can take a look at some of Lenovo's gaming laptop launches here, this list features the vast majority of consumer notebooks released by the brand at CES 2021.

First off, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G is powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chipset and runs on Windows 10. The chip is paired with a Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity, although it only supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) standards. The IdeaPad 5G sports a 1080p 14-inch IPS LCD panel with 300 nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage. Lenovo also claims that the battery can last for up to 20 hours, while the notebook charges over USB-C using the 65W Rapid Charge Express power adapter.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 4G loses out on 5G, using a Snapdragon 8c chipset. It features 4G connectivity and can be configured with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The rest of the specs are the same as its 5G counterpart.

The IdeaPad 5i Pro uses 11th Gen Intel processing hardware, up to a Core i7. The notebook comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models, weighing 1.45kg and 2kg, respectively. The 16-inch model features an IPS LCD panel with 300 nits of brightness and an option for a 120Hz refresh rate. The 14-inch model has a higher screen resolution and features 400 nits of brightness. The 11th Gen Intel processors can be paired with up to an Nvidia MX450 graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The 14-inch model packs a 56.5 WHr battery, while the 16-inch laptop gets a larger 75WHr battery capacity. The laptops also support Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.

Lenovo also launched IdeaPad 5 Pro models with AMD Ryzen H series processors. The IdeaPad 5 Pro arrives in the same 14- and 16-inch screen sizes, with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, respectively. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro can be outfitted with up to an Nvidia MX450 GPU, while the 16-inch machine can be equipped with optional Nvidia RTX graphics.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the thinnest ThinkPad to date. The convertible laptop features titanium material that covers the exterior of the device while maintaining a weight of 2.54 pounds. The notebook sports a 13.5-inch display with a 2,256 x 1,504 pixels resolution with 450 nits of brightness. The laptop supports 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The Titanium Yoga is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors (up to Core i7 vPro). The Titanium Yoga features a starting price of $1,899.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) is powered by 11th Gen Intel processors (up to Core i7 vPro) with up to 32GB of RAM. The X1 Yoga also comes with optional 5G or LTE connectivity options. The notebook will also have a 57WHr battery that can deliver up to 15 hours of battery life. The notebook features a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga features a starting price of $1,569.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14p and 16p is a high-performance laptop powered by AMD's new Ryzen processors. Both models can also be retrofitted with next-gen Nvidia RTX mobile discrete graphics. The 14p model features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel, while the 16p model has a 2560x1600-pixel IPS panel. The ThinkBook 14p and 16p feature a starting price of $849 and $1,299, respectively.

Lenovo also unveiled the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, which uses an Intel 11th Gen UP4 chipset, a 12.4-inch FHD display, Wi-Fi 6, and a detachable folio keyboard. It uses the same magnetic pen as the X1 Titanium Yoga. Lenovo says that the ThinkPad 12 Detachable has been designed to "withstand extreme heat and cold, dust, drops, spills, direct impact, and more." The tablet will feature a starting price of $1,149.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has been updated with 11th Gen Intel Core processors (up to Core i7 vPro) paired with up to 32GB of RAM. The notebook sports a 14-inch Full HD or Ultra HD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 500 nits of brightness. You also have optional 5G or LTE connectivity. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) will have a starting price of $1,429 and will be available in February.

The LAVIE MINI debuts as an ultraportable, Nintendo Switch-style Windows PC. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe graphics. The chip is paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. This pocket PC gets an 8-inch WUXGA touch panel and can mirror the screen on the TV via an optional docking station.