The Tech Weekender: Apple iPhone 12 sale, Jio-Qualcomm 5G tech deal, PUBG comeback, and more

PUBG fans could possibly rejoice as the popular gaming app might make a comeback in India. According to reports, South Korean firm Kraffon, which owns PUBG Corporation, has posted jobs on Linkedin for the Indian market. A job posting by PUBG Corporation on Linkedin hinted at the possible return of mobile gaming app to the Indian market. A job posting for “Corporate Development Division Manager” on LinkedIn was posted by PUBG Corp on behalf of Krafton on October 20. While the mobile version of the game has been banned, users can still access PUBG on consoles and PC. This is because the PUBG Mobile came into action when the Chinese company Tencent Games bought a 1.5 percent stake in Bluehole Studio. More details here.