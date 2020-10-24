The Tech Weekender: Apple iPhone 12 sale, Jio-Qualcomm 5G tech deal, PUBG comeback, and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending October 23. Moneycontrol News LG Wing is set to launch in India on October 28. The smartphone has two displays for two modes - Basic Mode and Swivel Mode. When in Swivel Mode, the display rotates 90 degrees, switching the main 6.8 POLED display in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second display that unlocks new functions. Users can interact with the secondary display when using the phone in Swivel Mode. Other LG Wing specifications include a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0. For more details, click here. Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders have begun in India. The two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models can be pre-ordered on Apple India online store and will be delivered starting October 30. Phone 12 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model. Customers with an HDFC Bank credit card can avail a Rs 6,000 discount on the iPhone 12, bringing down the price to Rs 73,900. iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model. Phone 12 Pro price drops down to Rs 1,14,900 with the Rs 5,000 discount when purchased via an HDFC Bank credit card. For more details, click here. Huawei has launched the Mate 40 series, which includes the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro models come with big upgrades over its predecessor. There’s new camera hardware as well, aimed at taking Huawei to the top of the ‘best camera’ charts. Additionally, all devices in Huawei's Mate 40 line-up feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Check all the details by clicking here. Reliance Jio and US-based Qualcomm will join hands to fast-track the deployment of 5G mobile internet based on homegrown technologies, putting India in an exclusive club of nations with the capability to offer superfast speeds of 1 gigabyte per second (Gbps) to users. The partnership builds on the commitment by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who announced in July that Jio was developing made-in-India 5G technology, giving the country control over coveted know-how that is the foundation of a digital economy. For more details, click here. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.) WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a new feature that will allow users to mute chats forever. The new WhatsApp feature was being tested since the past few months on the iOS and Android beta app. WhatsApp has been allowing users to mute chats for many years. Prior to the latest WhatsApp update, users could mute an individual or a group chat for eight hours, a week, or a year. The new WhatsApp update for Android and iOS will allow users to mute a chat forever. For more details, click here. PUBG fans could possibly rejoice as the popular gaming app might make a comeback in India. According to reports, South Korean firm Kraffon, which owns PUBG Corporation, has posted jobs on Linkedin for the Indian market. A job posting by PUBG Corporation on Linkedin hinted at the possible return of mobile gaming app to the Indian market. A job posting for “Corporate Development Division Manager” on LinkedIn was posted by PUBG Corp on behalf of Krafton on October 20. While the mobile version of the game has been banned, users can still access PUBG on consoles and PC. This is because the PUBG Mobile came into action when the Chinese company Tencent Games bought a 1.5 percent stake in Bluehole Studio. More details here. First Published on Oct 24, 2020 10:06 am