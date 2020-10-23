LG Wing launch in India on October 28: Here's everything you need to know about the dual-screen smartphone

LG Wing is set to launch in India on October 28. The phone was launched in select international markets in September.

LG Wing launch in India

LG Wing launch event in India will be held on October 28 at 11.30 am. The company will be hosting an online-only event for the launch for its flagship smartphone in India.

LG Wing price

LG Wing price in India will be announced at the launch event. The dual-screen smartphone has been launched in the US for $1,000 (roughly Rs 73,700). We can expect the company to set the LG Wing price in India around Rs 80,000.

LG Wing specifications

LG Wing is a part of the company’s Explorer series. It may look like any other smartphone until you switch to the Swivel Mode and find the second screen.

The smartphone has two displays for two modes - Basic Mode and Swivel Mode. When in Swivel Mode, the display rotates 90 degrees, switching the main 6.8 POLED display in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second display that unlocks new functions. Users can interact with the secondary display when using the phone in Swivel Mode. LG claims that the swivel mechanism has been tested to turn clockwise for over 2 lakh times.

LG, at the LG Wing launch event, showcased some use cases like the secondary display showing the incoming call details without blocking the GPS on the primary display.

At the back, LG Wing has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include a 13 MP f/1.9 ultrawide lens, and another 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The camera system also includes a Hexa-motion stabiliser. The secondary display can also be used as a grip for controlling the Gimbal Motion camera.

To offer an all-screen experience, LG Wing features a 32MP pop-up camera.

Other LG Wing specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0. The smartphone is IP54 certified for water and dust resistance and has a MIL-STD 810G compliance.