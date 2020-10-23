Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 pre-orders go live in India: Check price, cashback offers, specifications here

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders have begun in India. The two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models can be pre-ordered on Apple India online store and will be delivered starting October 30. Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sale starts on October 30 in India, whereas the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are scheduled to go on sale in November.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 price in India and cashback offers

iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model. Meanwhile, the price of iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

Customers with an HDFC Bank credit card can avail a Rs 6,000 discount on the iPhone 12, bringing down the price to Rs 73,900. The same offer is applicable for higher storage models as well. HDFC Bank debit card customers are eligible for a Rs 1,500 discount on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro variants have been launched in India for Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro price drops down to Rs 1,14,900 with the Rs 5,000 discount when purchased via an HDFC Bank credit card. HDFC Bank debit cardholders can avail a Rs 1,500 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro launch price.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 specifications

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature the same 6.1-inch OLED display. However, the iPhone 12 Pro’s Super Retina XDR display has higher brightness levels.

The two iPhone 12 models get powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 14.

iPhone 12 sports a dual-camera setup housing a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens. The iPhone 12 Pro camera module houses four sensors namely, a 12MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera with up to 4x optical zoom range, and a LiDAR sensor.

For selfies, the notch houses a 12MP TrueDepth camera sensor.