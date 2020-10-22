Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ launched with 5nm chipset, new and improved cameras, 90Hz OLED display: Check price, specs, features

Huawei also launched the Porsche Designed Mate 40 RS -- its most premium offering Carlsen Martin Huawei just dropped new Mate 40 models, including the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro models arrive with big upgrades over its predecessor. There’s new camera hardware as well, aimed at taking Huawei to the top of the ‘best camera’ charts. Additionally, all devices in Huawei's Mate 40 line-up feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance The Huawei Mate 40 is priced at 899 euro (roughly Rs 78,400) and is available in a single 8GB/128GB configuration. The Huawei Mate 40 will be available in White, Yellow, Green, Black, and Mystic Silver colours The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is priced at 1,199 euro (roughly Rs 1,04,600) for the single 8GB/256GB model. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be available in White, Yellow, Green, Black, and Mystic Silver colours The Mate 40 Pro+ is priced at 1,399 euro (roughly Rs 1,22,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Mate 40 Pro+ features a Ceramic White and Ceramic Black finish First off, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro models are powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset. The Kirin 9000 features four Cortex-A77 cores, one of which is clocked at 3.13 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores. The new Kirin chip uses the Mali-G78 GPU with 24 cores. Additionally, the chip features an integrated 5G modem While the battery is more or less the same as last year, with a 4,400 mAh battery capacity, there’s a big bump in charging. The Mate 40 Pro phones can support up to 66W wired charging through USB-C. The Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ feature a whopping 50W wireless charging support and wireless reverse charging is also supported The display on the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ also get some love. The Mate 40 Pro devices get a 6.76-inch OLED panel with a higher resolution (1,344 x 2,772 pixels). The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the new Mate 40 Pro phones will also have stereo speakers. The screen features a pill-shaped camera cutout on the display that houses a 13 MP selfie shooter and an ultrawide camera. Apart from face unlock, the sensor will be able to detect hand gestures to control EMUI 11. The Mate 40 Pro models also get an in-display fingerprint reader. The selfie camera can also do 4K video recording at 60fps and slow-mo videos at 1080p resolution (240 fps) Huawei has a new 1/1.28-inch primary camera sensor on all the Mate 40 models, including the vanilla Mate 40. The main camera features a 50 MP resolution with f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The pixel size is 1.22µ, which doubles when binning is enabled. The primary camera is capable of recording video in 4K resolution at 60fps. There is a slow-motion mode at 1080p resolution and 480fps, while the 3,840 fps mode records clips at 720p resolution. While the main camera on the Mate 40 is the same as the ‘Pro’ models, the differences lie on the ultrawide and telephoto fronts. The standard Mate 40 uses a 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera and an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3x magnification. Additionally, there’s a single 13 MP, f/2.4 selfie shooter on the front There is also an upgraded Cine camera, which is fancy for an ultrawide. And while the 20 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture may not be anything fancy, this is the first mobile camera in the world to feature a ‘free form’ lens, which promises to significantly reduce image distortion. The ultrawide lens on the back of the phone also doubles as an ultrawide selfie camera on the front. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has also upgraded the periscope camera, which features a 12 MP sensor with an f/3.4 aperture. The new camera can do 5x magnification and also features OIS. You also get a 3D TOF depth sensor on both Mate 40 Pro phones The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ takes things one step further with an 8 MP periscope camera with an f/4.4 aperture. The camera on the Pro+ features improved zooming capabilities and can do a 10x optical zoom. However, there’s a second 12 MP zoom camera, which offers 3x magnification. Additionally, the LaserAF system enables fast and accurate focusing The standard Huawei Mate 40 features quite a few differences from its ‘Pro’ counterparts. The Mate 40 boasts a smaller display at 6.5 inches, with a lower FHD+ (2,376 x 1,080) resolution. The Mate 40 also has a flat screen, although the panel retains the 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Huawei Mate 40 also gets a toned-down Kirin 9000E chipset, which has 22-core GPU and an NPU with one Big Core as opposed to the Dual Big Core on the Kirin 9000. The Mate 40 also gets a smaller 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support and no wireless charging Due to Huawei’s ongoing restrictions imposed by the US government, the Mate 40 series can’t use Google services, including Maps, Gmail, and Chrome. Additionally, there is no access to the Google Play Store. Instead, Huawei has its own app store, but it is nowhere close to rivalling the Play Store. It is worth noting that apps like Gmail and YouTube can be accessed through web browsers, while Facebook and WhatsApp can be downloaded as apk files Huawei also introduced the Porsche Design Mate 40 RS. The latter features a completely revamped exterior design and arrives in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black finishes. The Mate 40 RS has the same spec sheet as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, although the former can record video in 8K resolution. The Porsche-inspired Mate 40 RS will set you back by 2,295 euro (roughly Rs 2,00,000) for the 12GB/512GB model First Published on Oct 22, 2020 10:39 pm