Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ launched with 5nm chipset, new and improved cameras, 90Hz OLED display: Check price, specs, features

There is also an upgraded Cine camera, which is fancy for an ultrawide. And while the 20 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture may not be anything fancy, this is the first mobile camera in the world to feature a ‘free form’ lens, which promises to significantly reduce image distortion. The ultrawide lens on the back of the phone also doubles as an ultrawide selfie camera on the front. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has also upgraded the periscope camera, which features a 12 MP sensor with an f/3.4 aperture. The new camera can do 5x magnification and also features OIS. You also get a 3D TOF depth sensor on both Mate 40 Pro phones