PUBG Mobile may make a comeback soon as Korean developer looks to hire in India

PUBG fans could possibly rejoice as the popular gaming app might make a comeback in India. According to reports, South Korean firm Kraffon, which owns PUBG Corporation, has posted jobs on Linkedin for the Indian market.

A job posting by PUBG Corporation on Linkedin hinted at the possible return of mobile gaming app to the Indian market. A job posting for “Corporate Development Division Manager” on LinkedIn was posted by PUBG Corp on behalf of Krafton on October 20.

Below the posting, it can be seen that the job was posted by Krafton and not Tencent. The company has also highlighted that they are “Actively recruiting”.

While the mobile version of the game has been banned, users can still access PUBG on consoles and PC. This is because the PUBG Mobile came into action when the Chinese company Tencent Games bought a 1.5 percent stake in Bluehole Studio.

The game itself is not banned as it was still owned and controlled by the South Korean company and not the Chinese company.

PUBG Mobile app was banned in India along with 117 Chinese apps by the government for its Chinese connections. However, PUBG Corp soon took back the publishing rights of the game from Tencent Games.