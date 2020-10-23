Mute WhatsApp chats forever: New feature introduced

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a new feature that will allow users to mute chats forever. The new WhatsApp feature was being tested since the past few months on the iOS and Android beta app.

WhatsApp has been allowing users to mute chats for many years. Prior to the latest WhatsApp update, users could mute an individual or a group chat for eight hours, a week, or a year. The new WhatsApp update for Android and iOS will allow users to mute a chat forever.

WhatsApp has replaced the “1-year” option with “Always”. The feature was a part of the WhatsApp beta test for months on the Android and iOS apps. The mute forever feature may not look like a big update but will surely be helpful for the ones who do not want to receive notifications from a particular chat.

The new WhatsApp feature is being rolled out to Android and iOS devices. In case you are not able to see the feature on your WhatsApp, we would recommend updating the app to its latest version.

WhatsApp has been rolling out new features for improving user experience on the messaging app. A recent WhatsApp feature that was rolled out for Android devices is Advanced Search. The feature, which was already available on iOS devices, lets users choose the type of media and add keywords to look through past chats and messages.

The feature is an improved version of WhatsApp’s already-available feature —Chat Search. Advanced Search has an added ‘Media’ window, which allows users to search for photos, videos, GIFs, documents, etc. It essentially means that by using this feature, users can add a filter to find messages including multimedia content.

To try out the feature, simply tap on the Search bar and select the type of multimedia content you want to look up on WhatsApp. There are six multimedia options - Photos, GiFs, Links, Videos, Documents, and Audio. You can tap on either of the six options and add keywords to refine the search results.