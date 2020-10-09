New WhatsApp feature on Android to make search easier

The latest WhatsApp feature coming to Android devices is Advanced Search. The feature, which was launched previously on iOS devices. With Advanced Search on WhatsApp, users can choose the type of media and add keywords to look through past chats and messages.

WhatsApp confirmed the rollout of Advanced Search for Android on Twitter. The feature is an improved version of WhatsApp’s already-available feature —Chat Search. Advanced Search has an added ‘Media’ window, which allows users to search for photos, videos, GIFs, documents, etc.

It essentially means that by using this feature, users can add a filter to find messages including multimedia content.

To try out the feature, simply tap on the Search bar and select the type of multimedia content you want to look up on WhatsApp. There are six multimedia options - Photos, GiFs, Links, Videos, Documents, and Audio. You can tap on either of the six options and add keywords to refine the search results.

Advanced Search is being rolled out to WhatsApp users on Android. As mentioned earlier, the feature is already available for iOS users. To try the feature, make sure you have installed the latest WhatsApp update from the Google Play Store.