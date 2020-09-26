Best WhatsApp features that help improve your privacy and user experience on the messaging app

Have you ever had the horrific experience of getting added to a random WhatsApp group by one of your contacts and receiving spam messages? WhatsApp’s group Privacy feature may just help you avoid such a situation in the future. The WhatsApp feature gives users the control of who can add them in groups. To enable it, users can go to WhatsApp settings, tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options — ‘Nobody’, ‘My Contacts’, and ‘Everyone’. ‘Nobody’ prevents anyone from adding the user to a WhatsApp group. ‘My Contacts’ would allow people in the user’s contact list to add them in a group. However, users would get an invite through a private message giving them an option to join the group. The invite would be valid for 72 hours before it expires. For ‘everybody’, users would get added to the group without any need of an invitation.