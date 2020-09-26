Best WhatsApp features that help improve your privacy and user experience on the messaging app

Here is a recap of some of the already-available WhatsApp features that you might not know. Moneycontrol News WhatsApp is among the most popular apps used in India with a userbase of over 400 million users. The Facebook-owned messaging app's popularity is owed to its set of features and a simple user interface. As the company continues to make more additions, here is a recap of some of the already-available WhatsApp features that you might not know. Two-Step Verification is an optional WhatsApp feature that adds an extra layer of security to your account in addition to your phone number. It’s accompanied by a six-digit PIN that you create to keep your WhatsApp account safe. To enable two-step verification, open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable. Upon enabling this feature, you can also optionally enter your email address. This email address will allow WhatsApp to send you a link via email to disable two-step verification in case you ever forget your six-digit PIN, and also to help safeguard your account. Whether it's parents, siblings or friends, your WhatsApp six-digit PIN should always be sacred and should never be shared with anyone. Remember, ‘No One’ will and can ask you for this PIN. Stickers on WhatsApp do a great job at expressing emotions. They are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. WhatsApp rolled out animated sticker packs as a fun and expressive way to communicate. To download and use stickers, Open an individual or group chat> To add sticker packs, tap Emoji > Stickers > Add. Next, tap Download next to the sticker pack you want to download. If prompted, tap DOWNLOAD. A green checkmark will appear once the download is complete. Next, tap Back and find and tap the sticker you want to send. Once you tap the sticker, it'll send automatically. WhatsApp group calling allows up to eight participants to video call with each other using WhatsApp. When you receive a group WhatsApp video call, the incoming WhatsApp group video call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you. Group video call history will appear in the CALLS tab. You can tap the call history to view the individual participants from the call. WhatsApp has also added the ability to start a group video call with a single tap for group chats of eight or less. Dark mode is among the most-popular WhatsApp features. After making it available on the mobile app, Dark Mode has now been added to WhatsApp Web and Desktop. Dark mode for WhatsApp is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. To use dark mode, Open WhatsApp, click Menu or above your chats list. Next, click Settings > Theme. Select from the following options >Light: Turn dark mode off; Dark: Turn dark mode on; System default: Enable WhatsApp dark mode to match your device settings. WhatsApp allows you to bold, italicize, strikethrough and monospace text, right from within the app. To italicize your message, place an underscore on both sides of the text: _text_; To bold your message, place an asterisk on both sides of the text: *text*; To strikethrough your message, place a tilde on both sides of the text: ~text~; To monospace your message, place three backticks on both sides of the text: ```text```. Have you ever had the horrific experience of getting added to a random WhatsApp group by one of your contacts and receiving spam messages? WhatsApp’s group Privacy feature may just help you avoid such a situation in the future. The WhatsApp feature gives users the control of who can add them in groups. To enable it, users can go to WhatsApp settings, tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options — ‘Nobody’, ‘My Contacts’, and ‘Everyone’. ‘Nobody’ prevents anyone from adding the user to a WhatsApp group. ‘My Contacts’ would allow people in the user’s contact list to add them in a group. However, users would get an invite through a private message giving them an option to join the group. The invite would be valid for 72 hours before it expires. For ‘everybody’, users would get added to the group without any need of an invitation. Adding contacts to WhatsApp will soon become faster and easier. Each user has a unique QR code associated with them. WhatsApp will allow users to scan the code to add them as a contact instead of manually entering their phone number. Click here to know how to view your WhatsApp QR code. First Published on Sep 26, 2020 02:37 pm