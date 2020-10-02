Latest WhatsApp update on Android beta lets users mute chats forever

A new WhatsApp feature could soon allow users to mute a chat forever on the messaging app. The latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.20.201.10 introduces a new option in the “Mute notifications” setting that replaces “1 year” with “Always”. The same WhatsApp beta update also brings more features like a new storage usage user interface, no calls for verified businesses, and media guidelines.

WhatsApp beta Android update 2.20.201.10 lets users mute WhatsApp chats indefinitely with the introduction of the “Always” option under the Mute notifications settings, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp currently offers three settings - 8 hours, 1 week, and 1 year. The Android beta version of the messaging app replaces “1 year” with “Always”. The feature is available for beta testers and there is no word on the public release at the time of writing this.

The same update also hides voice and video call buttons in chats and contact information of Verified Business accounts. The buttons are still available if you tap the profile icon in the chat and contact list. The reason to remove the feature is currently unknown and WhatsApp could bring it back in the upcoming updates.

WhatsApp Android beta update 2.20.201.10 also introduces a new Storage usage UI. WABetaInfo notes that the rollout was slow, so not many people have received the redesigned Storage Usage. After installing the 2.20.201.10 update, several users are now receiving the feature.

Lastly, a new feature called Media Guidelines is being rolled out to WhatsApp Android beta users. It allows users to align stickers and text when they edit images, videos and GIFs.

The above-mentioned features are being rolled out to beta users, and if you have not received them yet, we suggest waiting for a few days.