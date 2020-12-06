PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

From OnePlus Nord To Vivo v20 Pro: The Best Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 In India

From OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20 Pro to the Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy A71, here are the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 12:11 PM IST
Smartphone buyers have been spoilt with multiple offerings in the sub-Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 segment. However, if you wanted something more premium, there were limited options. Fortunately, companies have launched quite a few value-for-money smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Some of them focus on performance, while others prioritise the design or the camera. Here is a list of best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India.
Smartphone buyers have been spoilt with multiple offerings in the sub-Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 segment. However, if you wanted something more premium, there were limited options. Fortunately, companies have launched quite a few value-for-money smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Some of them focus on performance, while others prioritise the design or the camera. Here is a list of best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India.
OnePlus Nord is among the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India for the ones who want performance and a premium design. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor and features a 48MP quad-camera setup as well. Click here to check our OnePlus Nord review.
OnePlus Nord is among the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India for the ones who want performance and a premium design. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor and features a 48MP quad-camera setup as well. Click here to check our OnePlus Nord review.
Vivo V20 Pro launched in India on December 2 is the company's yet another 5G smartphone offering for the market. Vivo also claims that the V20 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone of 2020. However, there's more to this smartphone than the slim form factor. While we work on the Vivo V20 Pro review, here are our first impressions of the device.
Vivo V20 Pro launched in India on December 2 is the company's yet another 5G smartphone offering for the market. Vivo also claims that the V20 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone of 2020. However, there's more to this smartphone than the slim form factor. While we work on the Vivo V20 Pro review, click here for our first impressions of the device.
Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 120Hz LCD. There is also a 64MP quad-camera setup with a Periscope lens that offers 5xx optical zoom and up to 60x hybrid zoom. Click here to check our review.
Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 120Hz LCD. There is also a 64MP quad-camera setup with a Periscope lens that offers 5xx optical zoom and up to 60x hybrid zoom. Click here to check our review.
If stock Android and a quality camera system is your priority, check the Google Pixel 4a. Despite having a single 12.2MP rear camera, the Pixel 4a is capable of outperforming most Android smartphones under Rs 30,000.
If stock Android and a quality camera system is your priority, check the Google Pixel 4a. Despite having a single 12.2MP rear camera, the Pixel 4a is capable of outperforming most Android smartphones under Rs 30,000. Click here for our review.
Samsung Galaxy A71 offers large 6.7" AMOLED display, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 25 fast charging under Rs 30,000 in India.
Samsung Galaxy A71 offers large 6.7" AMOLED display, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 25 fast charging under Rs 30,000 in India.
Realme X2 Pro is as close as you’ll get to a top-tier premium flagship smartphone at this price range. The phone packs a pretty capable quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. Moreover, the Snapdragon 855+ is among the fastest chipsets for Android. Not to mention, the 4,000 mAh battery that can be fully juiced up in under 40 minutes with 50W super-fast charging. Additionally, the glass back and front with an aluminium frame gives the device a premium feel, while the Super AMOLED display is bright and refreshes at 90Hz. Click here to check our Realme X2 Pro review.
Realme X2 Pro is as close as you’ll get to a top-tier premium flagship smartphone at this price range. The phone packs a pretty capable quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. Moreover, the Snapdragon 855+ is among the fastest chipsets for Android. Not to mention, the 4,000 mAh battery that can be fully juiced up in under 40 minutes with 50W super-fast charging.  Click here to check our Realme X2 Pro review.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google #OnePlus #Realme #Samsung #Slideshow #Vivo
first published: Dec 6, 2020 12:11 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.