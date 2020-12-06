From OnePlus Nord To Vivo v20 Pro: The Best Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 In India

Smartphone buyers have been spoilt with multiple offerings in the sub-Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 segment. However, if you wanted something more premium, there were limited options. Fortunately, companies have launched quite a few value-for-money smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Some of them focus on performance, while others prioritise the design or the camera. Here is a list of best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India.