Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions: The best smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India?

Is the Vivo V20 Pro the best smartphone under Rs 30,000? While we work on the Vivo V20 Pro review, here are our first impressions of the device.

Vivo V20 Pro launched in India on December 2 is the company's yet another 5G smartphone offering for the market. The company claims that the V20 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone of 2020. However, there's more to this smartphone than the slim form factor. While we work on the Vivo V20 Pro review, here are our first impressions of the device.

Vivo V20 Pro is among of the most uniquely designed smartphones out there. Just like the Vivo V20 (Review) , the Pro model uses an anti-glare matte glass, coupled with other industry tech to offer different hues. We have the Sunset Melody colour which primarily throws shades of blue and pink when you look at it from different angles. We do not mind saying that the design of the Vivo V20 series is perhaps one of the best in its segment.

At the front, there is a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The AMOLED display offers vibrant colours and good viewing angles. We did not notice any major off-axis colour shifting either. There is no 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate support and you can check our OnePlus Nord review or Realme X3 SuperZoom Review for the same.

Vivo V20 Pro is among the most lightweight smartphones in the market at 170 grams. The phone is also the slimmest at 7.39mm. This Sunset Melody colour, however, is 7.49mm thick.

The bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port, a SIM-tray, and a single speaker grille. Unlike the standard Vivo V20, the Vivo V20 Pro misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack, despite having almost the same form factor. There is no stereo speaker setup either.

The V20 Pro's rear-camera module is heavily inspired by the Vivo X50 Pro (Review) and features three sensors. There is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera that doubles up as a macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

We will test out the camera in our full Vivo V20 Pro review. Meanwhile, here is a sample image shot using the primary camera. The colours are close to real and the overall image is quite detailed too.

For selfies, there is a 44MP primary camera and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide camera housed inside a notch.

Here's a sample image shot using the 44MP front camera and the 8MP ultrawide sensor. The main selfie camera offers better details with close to real colours when the beauty mode is disabled. The ultrawide front camera offers a much wider frame. It gets close to the main camera when it comes to skin tone accuracy but lacks details and offers inferior dynamic range.

Vivo has not compromised on the performance of the V20 Pro. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which offers near-flagship grade performance. During our brief time with the device, we did not come across any lag or stutter while playing Call of Duty Mobile. Multitasking too has not been an issue. The 8GB + 128GB configuration feels enough as apps opened from where we left them. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which Vivo claims can charge the device up to 65 percent in 30 minutes. We will test this and other claims in our Vivo V20 Pro review.

The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock. The fingerprint scanner is quick to detect and unlock the phone. AI Face unlock is fast but in a world where masks cover our faces, it is better you stick to the more-secure fingerprint scanner.

These were our Vivo V20 Pro first impressions. We will test out the device in the coming days for the full review, which will be up on our website very soon.