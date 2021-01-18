Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale and Amazon Great Republic Day Sale | Here're the best deals on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy S20+ | Flipkart | The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available for as low as Rs 44,999 on Flipkart. The S20+ is a flagship smartphone with a top-notch chip, display, camera, and battery. The S20+ was initially launched in India with a Rs 73,999 price tag.

Apple iPhone 12 mini | Amazon | The iPhone 12 mini was one of the best compact phones of 2020, if not the best. The iPhone 12 mini will be available for as low as Rs 59,990 during Amazon’s big sale. The iPhone 12 mini offers all the benefits of the iPhone 12 in a smaller package and smaller battery size. Users will have to select offers on certain cards to avail the iPhone discount.

Asus ROG Phone 3 | Flipkart | The Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999 during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. The ROG Phone 3 was first launched at Rs 49,999 and is arguably the best take on a gaming phone we’ve seen so far.

Xiaomi Mi 10 | Amazon | The Mi 10 is Xiaomi’s most premium smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Amazon is offering customers discount coupons worth Rs 5,000 on the Mi 10, which means the phone will be available for as low as Rs 44,999 during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 | Flipkart | The iPhone 11 is available starting from Rs 48,999. Although a generation old, the iPhone 11 is a pretty strong phone with a very capable chipset and capable.

OnePlus 8T | Amazon | OnePlus is slashing the price of the OnePlus 8T during Amazon’s sale. At a starting price of Rs 40,499, the OnePlus 8T is arguably one of the best value-added flagships you can buy.

Realme X50 Pro | Flipkart | The Realme X50 Pro was India’s first 5G phone and was a pretty decent flagship for the most part. During Flipkart’s sale, the X50 Pro 5G will start from Rs 31,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Amazon | Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was revealed as its budget S20 phone, with a Rs 49,999 launch price. However, the phone will be available from Rs 40,999 during Amazon’s sale.

LG G8X ThinQ | Flipkart | The LG G8X ThinQ offers the convenience, utility, or joy of a dual-screen smartphone, without the hefty price. The LG G8X will be available for Rs 25,990, which is a small price to pay compared to the 1.5 lakh Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, the phone has an attachable second screen as opposed to a folding screen.

Moto G 5G | Flipkart | Motorola recently launched its budget 5G phone in India. During Flipkart’s sale, the Moto G 5G will cost only Rs 18,999, making it the most affordable 5G phone in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M51 | Amazon | The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available for Rs 20,999 during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale. The Galaxy M51 is one of the best mid-range phones in Samsung’s arsenal and offers excellent value at its newest price.

Realme 7 Pro | Flipkart | The Realme 7 Pro is one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. During Flipkart’s sale, the phone is getting an extra Rs 1,000 price cut, now starting from Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy F41 | Flipkart | The Samsung Galaxy F41 has received a Rs 1,000 price cut on Flipkart and is now available from Rs 13,999. The Galaxy F41 is the only phone in Samsung’s Galaxy F series and is a very good sub-15K smartphone.