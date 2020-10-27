Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon: Top 10 cars you can buy for under Rs 7 lakh this festive season

The festive season is upon us and we know you may be thinking of adding a new member to your garage. But if you’re also on a budget of Rs 7 lakh, we’ve compiled a list of 10 cars you would want to consider.
Kia Sonet | Rs 6.7 lakh | The hottest new SUV in town, the Kia Sonet is already making headway into some of the top selling cars. It comes loaded to the brim with features as well as engine and transmission options.
Hyundai Venue | Rs 6.75 lakh | The Hyundai doesn’t lag far behind and while making more sales than the Sonet, the Venue also gets a topped version with features and engine options alongwith iMT transmission.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 5.19 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Swift is not the company's best-selling car for nothing. It offers decent features but now gets only a petrol engine to power it. However, it does get both manual and AMT transmission options.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Rs 5.63 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the company’s premium hatchback offering and just like the Swift gets a petrol engine and both AMT and manual transmission options.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Rs 3.70 lakh | The S-Presso is, since Maruti Suzuki calls it, an SUV. Whatever it may be, the S-Presso is by far one of Maruti Suzuki’s most funkiest offerings.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Rs 5.89 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is another offering from the same stable. Based on the Swift, the Dzire is a sedan with better cabin space as well as boot space.
Tata Altroz | Rs 5.44 lakh | A direct competitor to the Baleno, the Altroz is Tata Motors’ premium hatchback and competes toe to toe with the Baleno in terms of features. The Altroz, however, also gets both petrol and diesel options.
Tata Nexon | Rs 6.99 lakh | The SUV offering from Tata is the Nexon and this competes directly with the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue from before.
Honda Amaze | Rs 6.19 lakh | The Honda Amaze is the next sedan to make this list. Other than its low sales, the Amaze is a fairly capable car and loaded with features.
Renault Triber | Rs 5.12 lakh | The Renault Triber was produced and made for India before dispatches to global markets began. It is a 7-seater car with boot space that can be increased all the way to 625 litres.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:48 pm