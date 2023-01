Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales are Live | Here are the best deals on mobile phones

iPhone 14 Series | The iPhone 14 series is available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart. The iPhone is available at a discounted price of Rs 66,999 for the base model, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs 75,999. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro is available for as low as Rs 1,22,999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,32,999. Moreover, Flipkart is offering various discounts on ICICI Bank and Citi Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions.