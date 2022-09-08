Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched in India: Check Price, Availability, Offers

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 14 series in the US, Europe, and other regions including India. The iPhone 14 series was accompanied by the Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, and a new Watch SE. Additionally, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) was also unveiled at Apple’s event.

You can check out our live blog for all the products launched at Apple iPhone 14 event. Now, let us focus on the iPhone 14 series pricing and availability in India.

Apple iPhone 14 Price in India

The iPhone 14 price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. Additionally, the iPhone 14 comes in 256GB and 512GB models that will set you back Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively, in India. The iPhone 14 will be available for pre-order in India starting at 5:30 pm IST on September 9 and will start shipping on September 16.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Price in India

The iPhone 14 Plus price in India is set at Rs 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. Additionally, the iPhone 14 comes in 256GB and 512GB models that will set you back Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively, in India. The iPhone 14 will be available for pre-order in India starting September 16 and will start shipping on October 7.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in India

The iPhone 14 Pro price in India is set at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB variant. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models that will set you back by Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900, and Rs 1,79,900, respectively, in India. The iPhone 14 Pro will be available for pre-order in India starting at 5:30 pm IST on September 9 and will start shipping on September 16.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India is set at Rs 1,39,900 for the base 128GB variant. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models that will set you back Rs 1,49,900, Rs 1,69,900, and Rs 1,89,900, respectively, in India. The iPhone 14 Pro will be available for pre-order in India starting at 5:30 pm IST on September 9 and will start shipping on September 16.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Offers in India

Apple is offering a cashback of 5 percent or up to Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14 series with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards. Additionally, No-cost EMI offers up to six months are also being offered with qualifying credit cards from most leading banks. Older iPhone holders can get a discount of up to Rs 58,730 through Apple’s trade-in project on all four iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are offered in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colours. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in Blue, Purple, Product Red, Midnight, and Starlight colours.