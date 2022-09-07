Apple iPhone 14 Event Live Updates | Apple iPhone launch event, how to watch livestream, what to expect

September 07, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST

What are the specifications of the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro?

Additionally, the new A16 Bionic chip is expected to be exclusive to the two iPhone 14 Pro models. The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to use the A15 Bionic chip or a slightly modified version of it as opposed to the new A16 chipset. The iPhone 14 Pro models are also expected to feature a new notch, ditching the old wide one for a new dual cutout design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.

Apple September Event: Everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 14 series