Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Check out the best offers on smartwatches

The Noise ColorFit Pulse is available for a discounted price of Rs 1,699 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. The ColorFit Pulse arrives with Spo2 monitoring, sleep tracking, real-time heart rate monitoring, an IP68 rating, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The boAt Xtend smartwatch is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,199 on Amazon. The watch features built-in Alexa, a large 1.69-inch display, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, and more.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra has received a major price cut on Amazon and now costs Rs 2,999. The smartwatch comes with SpO2 monitoring, smart notifications, stress monitoring, over 60 sports modes, and more.

The huami Amazfit Bip U will set you back Rs 3,399 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The smartwatch features SpO2 monitoring, over 60 sports modes, smart notifications, a large 1.43-inch colour display, and more.

Another solid sub-5K smartwatch on sale is the Realme Watch 2 Pro, which will set you back Rs 3,999 on Amazon. The watch comes with GPS, an IP68 rating, heart rate monitoring, and more.

Fire-Boltt Max will set you back Rs 4,499 on Flipkart. The watch boasts an AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring, 6ATM water resistance, a full metal body, and more.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch is available for a discounted price of Rs 5,400 on Amazon India. The smartwatch comes with over 70 sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, an AMOLED display, and more.

Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Watch Revolve Active are both available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 on Amazon. The two watches feature AMOLED displays, heart rate monitoring, build-in GPS, large batteries, and more.

The Amazfit GTR 2e is available for as low as Rs 7,200 on Amazon India. The watch features an AMOLED display, up to 24 days of battery life, over 90 sports modes, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and more.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs 8,100 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Magic Watch 2 features 100 sports modes, sleep and heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, an AMOLED display, and more.

The Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 on Amazon. The watch comes with SpO2 monitoring, stress monitoring, built-in GPS, built-in Alexa, 90 sports modes, and more.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 in India. The watch features heart rate tracking, an always-on display, sleep tracking, smart notifications, built-in Alexa, and more.

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is an excellent smartwatch that is equipped with Google WearOS, GPS, heart rate tracking, GPS, and more. The smartwatch is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,995 on Flipkart.

The Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999 on Amazon India. The watch runs on Google WearOS with the Snapdragon 4100 platform and offers all the functionality of a premium smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available for a discounted price of Rs 16,999 on Amazon. The watch comes with a large display, health monitoring, over 50K watch faces, trip detection, and more.

The Garmin Venu Sq Music smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon India for as low as Rs 19,990. The Venu Sq Music features stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, preloaded workouts, and so much more.

Looking for a rugged smartwatch, then the Garmin Instinct is certainly worth considering. The Garmin Instinct is available at a discounted price of Rs 19,990 in India and comes with heart rate monitoring, military grade durability, GPS, thermal, shock, and water resistance, and more.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999 on Amazon India. The watch features an AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, a premium design, and runs on Google’s WearOS with the Snapdragon 4100 platform.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999 on Amazon India. The Watch 4 runs on Google’s Wear OS platform and features over 90 workout modes, health monitoring, body composition analysis, GPS, and more.