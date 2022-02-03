These 13 stocks gained over 500% in last 5 years. Do you own any?

Thirteen stocks on the BSE gave more than 500 percent return in the last five years. But is this return scorecard enough for an investor to bet their money on them? Experts say one has to look beyond the returns. Investors should study fundamental parameters of the company and even look at the management of a company before buying its stocks, say experts. So let's look at the financials of these 13 companies. We filtered out 13 names on the following parameters:

> We considered companies that have not made any losses in each of the last five financial years and their sales were above Rs 100 crore during the period(FY17-FY21).

> Companies that are almost debt-free with debt to equity less than 0.20X

> Companies whose recent (December 2021) promoter holding was over 40 percent

> Picked stocks whose last seven-day volumes were over 10,000

> We excluded companies with a market-cap below Rs 500 crore

10 of these 13 companies are looking strong on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis as well.