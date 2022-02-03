MARKET NEWS

    These 13 stocks gained over 500% in last 5 years. Do you own any?

    Mindtree, Coforge and Tata Elxsi are some of the names on the list.

    Ritesh Presswala
    February 03, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
    Hot Stocks
    Thirteen stocks on the BSE gave more than 500 percent return in the last five years. But is this return scorecard enough for an investor to bet their money on them? Experts say one has to look beyond the returns. Investors should study fundamental parameters of the company and even look at the management of a company before buying its stocks, say experts. So let's look at the financials of these 13 companies. We filtered out 13 names on the following parameters:
    > We considered companies that have not made any losses in each of the last five financial years and their sales were above Rs 100 crore during the period(FY17-FY21).
    > Companies that are almost debt-free with debt to equity less than 0.20X
    > Companies whose recent (December 2021) promoter holding was over 40 percent
    > Picked stocks whose last seven-day volumes were over 10,000
    > We excluded companies with a market-cap below Rs 500 crore
    10 of these 13 companies are looking strong on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis as well.
    Coforge  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 1,073 percent to Rs 47,90 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 408 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 22 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 6,133.
    Tata Elxsi  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 930 percent to Rs 7,462 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 724 on February 1, 2017.
    Larsen & Toubro Infotech  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 848 percent to Rs 6,304 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 665 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 17 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 7,595.
    Radico Khaitan  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 796 percent to Rs 1,062 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 118 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at an 18 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 1,300.
    Confidence Petroleum India  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 786 percent to Rs 73 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 8 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 24 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 95.
    Astral  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 779 percent to Rs 2,179 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 248 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 14 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 2525.
    Mindtree  | In the last 5 years, the stock has risen 771 percent to Rs 3,984 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 457 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 21 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 5,059.
    Tanfac Industries  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 763 percent to Rs 673 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 78 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 14 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 779.
    Jubilant FoodWorks  | In the last 5-year, the stock has risen 679 percent to Rs 3,440 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 442 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 25 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 4,577.
    Black Rose Industries  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 667 percent to Rs 213 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 28 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at an 11 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 239.
    Vaibhav Global  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 627 percent to Rs 444 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 61 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 58 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 1058.
    Roto Pumps  | In the last five years, the stock has risen 569 percent to Rs 399 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 60 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 1n1 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 450.
    Surat Textile Mills  | In the last fives years, the stock has risen 526 percent to Rs 25 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 4 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 28 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 34.
    Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 02:22 pm
