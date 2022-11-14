English
    These large-cap stocks exited MF portfolios in last two months

    Fund managers were cautious and exited stocks that they thought had weak prospects

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    November 14, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
    Domestic equity markets have experienced a rollercoaster ride over the last one year due to global and domestic headwinds. Broader market index Nifty 50 delivered almost flat return during the period. Sectors such as power, PSU Banks, utilities, industrials and FMCG gained the most while realty, IT, media, Consumer Durables and pharma corrected significantly over the last one year. Fund managers were cautious and exited stocks that they thought carried weak prospects. Here are the top largecap stocks that actively fund managers cut their exposure significantly over the last two months. Portfolio data as of October 2022. Source: ACEMF.
    GAIL (India) Active funds exited the stock: 18 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 61 A sample of schemes that totally exited: Invesco India Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra and Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund
    GAIL (India)
    Active funds that exited the stock: 18
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 61
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: Invesco India Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra and Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund
    Shree Cement Active funds exited the stock: 13 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 45 A sample of schemes that totally exited: Kotak Focused Equity, Shriram Flexi Cap and UTI Mastershare
    Shree Cement
    Active funds that exited the stock: 13
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 45
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: Kotak Focused Equity, Shriram Flexi Cap and UTI Mastershare
    Life Insurance Corporation of India Active funds exited the stock: 12 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 56 A sample of schemes that totally exited: HDFC Hybrid Equity, Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS and Axis Equity Hybrid
    Life Insurance Corporation of India
    Active funds that exited the stock: 12
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 56
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: HDFC Hybrid Equity, Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS and Axis Equity Hybrid
    Tata Steel Active funds exited the stock: 12 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 115 A sample of schemes that totally exited: Baroda BNP Paribas Business Cycle, ITI Value and Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity
    Tata Steel
    Active funds that exited the stock: 12
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 115
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: Baroda BNP Paribas Business Cycle, ITI Value and Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity
    Grasim Industries Active funds exited the stock: 11 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 61 A sample of schemes that totally exited: Quant ESG Equity, Quant Focused and Franklin India Equity Hybrid
    Grasim Industries
    Active funds that exited the stock: 11
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 61
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: Quant ESG Equity, Quant Focused and Franklin India Equity Hybrid
    Vedanta Active funds exited the stock: 11 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 20 A sample of schemes that totally exited: JM Equity Hybrid, Quant Active and Quant Value Fund
    Vedanta
    Active funds that exited the stock: 11
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 20
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: JM Equity Hybrid, Quant Active and Quant Value Fund
    Indian Oil Corporation Active funds exited the stock: 10 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 23 A sample of schemes that totally exited: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, ITI Value and Tata Quant Fund
    Indian Oil Corporation
    Active funds that exited the stock: 10
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 23
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, ITI Value and Tata Quant Fund
    Divi's Laboratories Active funds exited the stock: 10 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 118 A sample of schemes that totally exited: Bank of India Bluechip, Divi's Laboratories and Union Focused Fund
    Divi's Laboratories
    Active funds that exited the stock: 10
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 118
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: Bank of India Bluechip, Divi's Laboratories and Union Focused Fund
    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Active funds exited the stock: 10 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 115 A sample of schemes that totally exited: HSBC Large Cap Equity, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity and Tata Business Cycle Fund
    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
    Active funds that exited the stock: 10
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 115
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: HSBC Large Cap Equity, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity and Tata Business Cycle Fund
    Bajaj Auto Active funds exited the stock: 9 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 59 A sample of schemes that totally exited: Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid, Shriram Flexi Cap and UTI Focused Equity Fund
    Bajaj Auto
    Active funds that exited the stock: 9
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 59
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid, Shriram Flexi Cap and UTI Focused Equity Fund
    Larsen & Toubro Infotech Active funds exited the stock: 9 Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 64 A sample of schemes that totally exited: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, Sundaram Equity Savings and Edelweiss Large Cap Fund
    Larsen & Toubro Infotech
    Active funds that exited the stock: 9
    Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 64
    A sample of schemes that totally exited: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, Sundaram Equity Savings and Edelweiss Large Cap Fund
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
