Volkswagen Polo officially bids final goodbye to India after 12 years

After twelve years of endless acceleration in India, German automobile major Volkswagen has officially discontinued the cars under the flagship Polo brand on April 8. (Image: Twitter @volkswagenindia)

The automobile maker has posted a heartwarming goodbye letter on social media, thanking many people including engineers, dealership and general public. The letter also mentioned that it is passing its legacy to SUVW and sedan. (Image: Twitter @volkswagenindia)

To celebrate the hatchback’s 12-year journey in the Indian market, the company has offered the Legend edition days before the announcement, priced at Rs 10.25 lakh ex-showroom, limited to just 700 units, before its end of production.

The post attracted many comments from users who wondered the reason for discontinuing the model. Netizens took to social media to bid final goodbye to the amazing car. (Image: Twitter)

Polo was considered to be among Volkswagen's bestselling models in India, with more than 2.5 lakh units being sold since its launch in 2010. The car's current ex-showroom price in Delhi is around Rs 7.02 lakh. (Image: Twitter)

Its first unit was locally produced at Pune's Chakan Plan in 2009. The next year, the car was officially unveiled at the Auto Expo and received widespread appreciation. (Image: Twitter)