1/7 The new Ducati Diavel V4 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 25.91 lakh. One of the nine new bikes promised by the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, the Ducati Diavel is powered by the same engine as the Multistrada V4. (Image: Ducati)

2/7 Based on an aluminium monocoque frame, the Diavel retains almost all of its power cruise attitude. It gets the large 20-litre fuel tank that flows down into a scooped seat and a very tiny tail section. Of course, it also still has a monster of a rear tyre. But to keep things fresh, Ducati has made some significant changes to the Diavel. The headlamp, for example, is a new unit with a new set of C-shaped LED DRLs. Complementing this is a new cluster of C-shaped LED tail lights as well. The alloys are a new diamond-cut pattern and to keep things smooth and flowy, the Diavel’s passenger footpegs and grab rails are retractable. (Image: Ducati)

3/7 Now weighing just 236 kg, the aluminium frame has allowed the Diavel to slim down by 12 kg. The rear subframe, however, continues to be a steel trellis unit and the swingarm is, like before, a single-sided unit. (Image: Ducati)

4/7 Powering the new Diavel is a 1,158cc V4 engine. Now, despite being the same unit as the one that powers the Multistrada V4, the Diavel’s powertrain is tuned slightly differently. Here, it produces 168 hp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. This is 2 hp less and 1 Nm more than the Multistrada but it is still a 9 hp increase over the previous Diavel 1260. The Diavel also features the cylinder deactivation system which cuts off the rear two cylinders for better fuel economy and lower heating. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox complete with a bi-directional quickshifter. Stopping power comes from a double 330 mm disc setup at the front bitten down on by Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers. (Image: Ducati)

5/7 Suspension is taken care of by a fully adjustable 50 mm upside-down fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. With the seat height measuring 790 mm, Ducati has also brought the handlebar closer to the rider by 20 mm. (Image: Ducati)

6/7 Ducati being Ducati, has endowed the Diavel with a vast suite of electronics. The instrument cluster is a 5-inch TFT display complete with Bluetooth connectivity, three power modes, four riding modes, cornering-enabled traction control and ABS, thanks to a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), launch control, wheelie control and even cruise control (even if it’s not the radar-based adaptive cruise control of the Multistrada). (Image: Ducati)