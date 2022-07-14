English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US Fed in hot spot after inflation spike

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Track the market bottom, Mindtree ups its game, more sparkle for this jeweller, chequered history of bitcoin, and more

    Vatsala Kamat
    July 14, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    Fed chair Jerome Powell, in the previous meeting, had emphasised the need to see a compelling and continuous decline in inflation, before rate hike intensity reduces

    Fed chair Jerome Powell, in the previous meeting, had emphasised the need to see a compelling and continuous decline in inflation, before rate hike intensity reduces


    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

    US inflation for June rose by a blistering 9.1 percent to hit a four-decade peak. The year-on-year rise in consumer price index comes on the back of soaring food, energy and housing prices.

    Surely, such runaway inflation has triggered worries of another large 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) in its July meeting. Some analysts are even betting on a 100 bps hike. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Recall that Fed chair Jerome Powell, in the previous meeting, had emphasised the need to see a compelling and continuous decline in inflation, before rate hike intensity reduces.

    Inflation pressures and rate hikes are expected to be a norm in most economies for the near term. The question is whether these factors will slow affordability, hit discretionary consumption and eventually push economies into recession.

    Close

    Related stories

    Going by a recent blog post of Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, International Monetary Fund, the world outlook is extremely uncertain. “Recent indicators imply a weak second quarter—and we will be projecting a further downgrade to global growth for both 2022 and 2023 in our World Economic Outlook Update later this month,” she states.

    Indeed, this spells difficult times ahead for policymakers and central bankers. As equity markets have come off their highs this year, the perpetual question is: have markets hit the bottom? Ajay Bagga’s article analyses nine decades of US markets data, which show that the bottom for the markets is still quite some distance away, price wise, valuations wise and time wise.

    Indian equities, like other counterparts, have been volatile, given the global and domestic challenges. Inflation is seeming to cool off, but it could be some time before it helps consumers and companies.

    The April-June quarter results of domestic companies have just begun trickling in, with IT companies’ performance portraying profitability strain due to rising costs. Shyam Sekhar’s piece gives investors suggestions on how to make investing work in troubled times.

    Investing insights from our research team


    Mindtree Q1 FY23 – A quarter of strong execution

    Jyothy Labs: Can this underperformance finally end?

    Thangamayil Jewellery: Strong start to FY23; growth momentum to sustain

    Delta Corp — A long-term bet on India’s gaming industry
    What else are we reading?

    Why risk profiling of derivative traders is a bad idea

    A history of the rise and fall of bitcoin from 2009-22

    Raising prices is proving harder than expected for IT companies

    US options to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions are increasingly limited

    Ukraine: Can Russia still win the war? (republished from the FT)

    ‘Mission impossible’: the problem with Biden’s plan to tame oil prices (republished from the FT)

    Why airlines have themselves to blame for the HR turbulence

    Technical Picks: PI IndustriesL&TL&T InfotechUSD-INRShriram Transport and Copper (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

     

    Vatsala KamatMoneycontrol Pro
    Vatsala Kamat
    Tags: #Economy #markets #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 05:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.