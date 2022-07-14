Raising prices is proving harder than expected for IT companies

The first lot of IT company results trailed Street estimates on numerous parameters. One common theme in the results is the sharp reduction in profit margins and elevated employee, and subcontractor expenses. Contrary to analyst fears, managements of both Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies indicated no signs of a demand slowdown. HCL reported healthy growth in order inflows and maintained its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal year. Order inflows grew at a slower pace at TCS but...