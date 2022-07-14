English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    ‘Mission impossible’: the problem with Biden’s plan to tame oil prices

    US president hopes to convince Saudi Arabia to pump more while crimping Russia’s energy revenues

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 14, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    ‘Mission impossible’: the problem with Biden’s plan to tame oil prices

    Representative Image

    Derek Brower in New York and David Sheppard in London Joe Biden arrives in Riyadh on Friday with a two-pronged plan to bring down oil prices while still punishing Vladimir Putin. First, convince Saudi Arabia to pump more oil, especially to Europe. Second, cap the price at which Russia can sell its crude. Oil executives and market analysts say both parts of the plan are fraught with difficulty and could even backfire by goading Russia into cutting its energy exports and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation is down, but not out

      Jul 13, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What pinches HCL Tech, roadblock to privatising PSBs, Maruti’s road to profits, GuruSpeak and more     

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers