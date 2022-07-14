US options to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions are increasingly limited

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The talks to limit Iran’s nuclear capability, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are still in limbo following intransigence from both US and Iranian negotiators to come to a compromise. The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions last week. Iran will be one of discussion subjects during US President Joe Biden’s maiden trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel, starting on July 13. For long, Iran has been a thorn in the side for both the Saudis and...