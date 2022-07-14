English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jyothy Labs: Can this underperformance finally end?

    With commodity prices correcting, investors need to keep an eye on the demand from rural markets

    Nandish Shah
    July 14, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
    Jyothy Labs: Can this underperformance finally end?

    Jyothy Labs: Nalanda India Equity Fund buys 6.55 lakh shares in Jyothy Labs. Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 6.55 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 14. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.06 percent, up from 4.88 percent earlier.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Jyothy Labs (JLL) is a manufacturer and distributor of leading brands in the FMCG household products category. It is present in the home-care (includes fabric wash and household cleaners) and the personal care categories, which contribute 50 percent to the total FMCG industry. JLL’s products are available at 2.8 million outlets across India and has a direct reach of 1 million. On a two-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) basis, from FY20-22, the dishwashing, household insecticides (HI), and the personal care...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation is down, but not out

      Jul 13, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What pinches HCL Tech, roadblock to privatising PSBs, Maruti’s road to profits, GuruSpeak and more     

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Hoping for a recession in the West

      Jul 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      It could just be what the doctor ordered, as recessionary conditions in the US will cool down oil prices, spelling better times for the Indian economy

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers