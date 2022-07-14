Mindtree Q1 FY23 – A quarter of strong execution

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mindtree (CMP: Rs 2900, Market Cap: Rs 47,815 crore) has started the year on a strong note, quite at odds with the sharp underperformance of the stock with respect to the Nifty as well as the IT Index in the past three months. While the exceptional stock underperformance could be attributed to the merger concerns with group company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), integration challenges, and the stability of the senior management, so far there has been no incremental...