Thangamayil Jewellery: Strong start to FY23; growth momentum to sustain

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With business conditions back to normal after two years of pandemic disruptions and resumption of full-fledged weddings, jewellery companies are seeing strong demand. Players such as Titan and Kalyan Jewellers, in their pre-quarter updates for June 2022, have indicated strong sales. In fact, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,050; Market capitalisation Rs 1,441 crore), in its annual report, mentioned that the June 2022 quarter was its best quarter ever. With greenfield (new stores) and brownfield (existing stores) expansion, expected increase in...