Delta Corp — A long-term bet on India’s gaming industry

Delta Corp: Delta Corp posts profit at Rs 57.13 crore in Q1FY23. The casino gaming company has reported profit at Rs 57.13 crore for quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 28.93 crore in same period last year following healthy topline. Revenue grew significantly to Rs 250.3 crore in Q1FY23, up from Rs 75.87 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal due to low base as Q1FY22 was impacted by second Covid wave.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 179.9; MCap: Rs 4,810 crore), an online and live-gaming company, has posted a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of FY23, shaking off the impact of the Omicron wave in Q4 FY22. The company reported the highest ever quarterly revenue. Consequently, the operating leverage helped Delta to expand its operating margin. The long-term outlook for Delta Corp continues to be positive on the back of increasing tourist arrivals, leading to a strong occupancy in...