Ukraine: Can Russia still win the war?

Representative image (Source: AFP)

Ben Hall and Roman Olearchyk in Kyiv Russia has been at war in Ukraine for almost five months but “has not started anything in earnest yet”, President Vladimir Putin said last week just days after his troops seized Lysychansk, the last city in the eastern Luhansk province still under Kyiv’s control. The capture of the town was an important milestone in Putin’s campaign to take the whole of Ukraine’s Donbas region. It was also a much-needed morale-boosting victory. While some of...