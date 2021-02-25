English
Slightly higher fares to prevent crowding, only in 3% of total trains running, clarifies govt

Imposition of slightly higher fares for short-distance travel is being seen as a step by the Indian Railways to prevent crowding in trains and help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
Representative image: AP

The Indian Railways has issued a clarification on higher fares being charged for short-distance travel, saying that this has been done to discourage people from avoidable travel.

The Railways Ministry’s clarification came after some news reports suggested that the Railways was charging higher fares from the passengers travelling in the short-distance trains.

"These slightly higher fares for passenger and other short distance trains had been introduced to discourage people from avoidable travels and those which are not most necessary. These fares are fixed at unreserved price of mail/express trains for the same distance," the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

"Slightly higher fares on trains running presently constitute less than 3 percent of total trains," the Business Standard quoted the Railways as saying.

Amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some states, passengers from many parts of the country continue to be screened at stations upon arrival and are being discouraged to travel unless necessary.

The Indian Railways had to stop regular train services in March 2020 when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of infections caused by novel coronavirus. Services have been resumed in part with safety measures, in a phased manner.
Moneycontrol News
#Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways
first published: Feb 25, 2021 08:53 am

