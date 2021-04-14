Remdesivir only for hospitalised patients on oxygen support, says Health Ministry amid shortage

Representational image

As several states reported a shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry on April 13 flagged the irrational use of the drug and urged doctors to ensure "rational and judicious" use.

"As a shortage of remdesivir was reported in some areas, its export was banned. This medicine is now available in plenty. We appeal to physicians to ensure rational, correct, and judicious use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients," said NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul.

Track this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

There is no question of the use of Remdesivir in-home setup. The drug should be supplied only to hospitals; not to patients or chemists, he added.

The Union health ministry in its 'Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19' has recommended the use of Remdesivir in patients in the moderate stages of the illness.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The drug has been included as an investigational therapy and recommended only for restricted emergency use purposes.

Explained: Reasons behind Remdesivir shortage and what government is doing about it

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), too, urged the medical fraternity to ensure judicious use of the anti-viral injection.

The second wave of the pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for Remedsivir injection resulting in demand and supply mismatch and an artificial panic is created, the doctor's body said.

"This is resulting because of the non-judicious use of this drug in many places beyond the scope of its evidenced-based benefits. The public as well the medical community must be aware of the absolute indication of the drug and needs to use it judiciously so that the drug is used for those patients who will be benefitted," it said in a statement.

Read: DCGI writes to states/UTs to step up enforcement to stop hoarding, overcharging of Remdesivir

In view of a sudden spike in demand due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, India banned the export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves.

Seven Indian companies are producing the injection under a voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said.