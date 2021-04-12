DCGI writes to states/UTs to step up enforcement to stop hoarding, overcharging of Remdesivir
Many family members of COVID-19 patients have brought black marketing and overcharging of antiviral drug Remdesivir to the notice of DCGI. The family members complained the Remdesivir is being sold above maximum retail price (MRP) and in some cases as high as over 10 times.
Cipla launched remdesivir under brand name Cipremi at Rs 4,000 per vial in July
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani wrote to the States and Union Territories to step up enforcement drive to stop hoarding, black marketing and overcharging of COVID management drug Remdesivir.
"In light of reports of shortages of Remdesivir, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has communicated to the State and UTs regarding various steps initiated, including direction already given to enforcement staff, drug inspectors to verify stocks and check other malpractices and also take other effective action to curb hoarding and black marketing," the DCGI said in his letter on April 10.
He also asked States and UTs to instruct enforcement staff immediately to keep strict vigil, especially in sensitive places and to take stringent action against hoarding, black marketing and overcharging of Remdesivir, by conducting the special drives of monitoring and investigation, so that any such incidence for the drug is prevented.
This is the second letter DCGI wrote this month to states on Remdesivir.
Several cities such as Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot in Gujarat and Mumbai and Thane are reporting shortage of Remdesivir injections.
Remdesivir injection is given to hospitalised COVID-19 patients. India is seeing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the country reported 1,68,912 new cases. It is estimated that at least 10 percent of COVID-19 patients may require hospitalisation and are eligible to receive Remdesivir.
Depending on brands, each Remdesivir injection costs anywhere between Rs 900 to Rs 3,000. But the drop in COVID-19 cases, have led companies to either cut production or divert the supplies to exports. Around half a dozen companies, including Cipla
, Hetero, Zydus Cadila
, Dr Reddy's
, Mylan and Jubilant
are manufacturing the drug under license from Gilead Life Sciences.
