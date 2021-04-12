Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet Finance Department officials at 11 am today

Coronavirus Live Updates | Decision likely after April 14 Cabinet meet, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra has ruled out imposing lockdown till April 14. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 11 said that a decision regarding imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after the state Cabinet meeting on April 14. Tope said made the statement after attending a virtual meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra on April 11 reported its highest single-day rise of 63,294 new COVID-19 cases. While the state's overall tally increased to 34.07 lakh, the death toll touched 57,987. Tope said that the prevailing situation in Maharashtra necessitates a lockdown. "Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said.