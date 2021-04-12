Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet Finance Department officials at 11 am today

April 12, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Union Health Ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am. The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 per cent, it added. The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 per cent, the data India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.

Today is the 384th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on April 9, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18, the