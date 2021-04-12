English
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet Finance Department officials at 11 am today

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India added 1,52,879 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, setting yet another one-day record as the country’s tally crossed 1.33 crore cases. India’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1.69 lakh on April 11 with 839 more deaths being added in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 384th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on April 9, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18, the
Union Health Ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am. The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 per cent, it added. The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 per cent, the data  India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.
    Coronavirus Live Updates | Decision likely after April 14 Cabinet meet, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

    Maharashtra has ruled out imposing lockdown till April 14. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 11 said that a decision regarding imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after the state Cabinet meeting on April 14. Tope said made the statement after attending a virtual meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

    Maharashtra on April 11 reported its highest single-day rise of 63,294 new COVID-19 cases. While the state's overall tally increased to 34.07 lakh, the death toll touched 57,987. Tope said that the prevailing situation in Maharashtra necessitates a lockdown. "Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said.

  • April 12, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Night curfew imposed in UP's Gorakhpur till April 18

    The Gorakhpur district administration on Saturday decided to impose a night curfew till April 18 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Gorakhpur District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan said the night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am. It will begin on Sunday night and continue till April 18. The curfew will also exempt government employees and also those associated with the essential services and public welfare services allowed to work, but they have been urged to carry their identity cards with them at all times.

    Any celebration/wedding would be allowed out of the containment zone and a maximum 100 people would be allowed at a time with strict adherence to COVID protocol and the event should end by 10 pm, the DM said. The directive issued by the district magistrate pointed out that essential services will continue functioning normally during the curfew period and no approval letter or e-pass is required for them.

  • April 12, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Uttar Pradesh schools to be shut till April 30, night curfew in districts with 100 or more daily cases

    The Uttar Pradesh government on April 11 announced new restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 12,787 new cases and 48 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 676,739 while death toll stands at 9,085, as per a government statement. Among the decisions taken by the state government is to shut all schools from classes 1-12 and coaching centres till April 30. Pre-scheduled examinations are; however, allowed to be conducted and staff required for the same will be allowed inside school premises, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office tweeted.

    Besides this, authorities have been directed to penalise those violating COVID-19 protocols and not wearing face masks. Further, all government and private offices have been directed to follow COVID-19 protocols and must have COVID help desks. Night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am has been imposed in all districts that report more than 100 daily new cases or have more than 500 cases.

  • April 12, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Maharashtra courts shut for five consecutive days, will resume work on April 15

    All courts in Maharashtra will remain shut till April 15, as per directions of the Bombay High Court. All courts in Maharashtra have already been shut since April 10, owing to the weekend and now the Bombay HC has directed courts to be shut on April 12 as well to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus.

    Advocate Sushil Mancharkar, ex-president, Pimpri-Chinchwad Bar Association, said on April 11: “On Saturdays and Sundays, the courts were shut for the weekend. Though on Monday, there is no public holiday, courts will remain shut to break the chain of corona transmission. And on Tuesday (April 13), the courts will have a holiday for Gudi Padwa and on Wednesday, courts will remain shut for Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14).”

    Following the HC directives, the District and Sessions Court in Pune has already declared April 12 as a holiday “to take precautionary measures and to break the chain of coronavirus” spread, reported The Indian Express. The Pune court, however, said, on April 12, “judicial officers shall attend urgent matters like remand work on April 12, 2021, as per usual arrangement made for holidays, for the month of April 2021.”

  • April 12, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Government halts export of Remdesivir till COVID-19 situation improves

    The Government of India, on April 11, halted the export of COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir till the pandemic situation in the country -- which is witnessing the second wave -- improves. The Government of India said: "Export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) prohibited till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves."

    The Centre has taken the step at a time when the country is seeing a growing demand for Remdesivir injections due to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. The Centre notification released on April 11 read: “India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. As on 11.04.2021, there are 11.08 lakh active COVID-19 cases, and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for injection Remdesivir used to treat coronavirus patients. There is a potential of further increase in this demand in the coming days.”

    Additionally, to ensure easy access of hospitals and patients to Remdesivir, the Centre has taken the following steps: All domestic manufactures of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website, details of their stockists/distributors to facilitate access to the drug. Drug inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. The state Health Secretaries will review this with the Drug Inspectors of the respective states/UTs.

  • April 12, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Vaccination to resume at 62 private hospitals in Mumbai today

    With the fresh stock of anti- COVID 19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, the halted vaccination drive will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from April 12, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday. In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the anti-COVID 19 vaccines.

    About 40,000 to 50,000 people will be administered the anti-COVID 19 vaccines every day in Mumbai. The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on April 10 and April 11 due to the shortage of vaccines. The inoculation drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced that the exercise would resume in the private hospitals after the civic body gets adequate stock of the doses.

  • April 12, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore

    A 23-year-old Indian national with a work permit who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine was the sole locally transmitted case among 20 infections confirmed on Sunday. The Health Ministry has warned that an individual can get infected even after vaccination. The Indian, who worked as a lashing specialist, was detected as Covid-19 positive through pooled rostered routine testing on April 7, according to a news report.

    After his polled test results came positive on April 8, he was immediately isolated and an individual test was conducted on April 9. When the second result too was positive, he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. "This case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected. But the vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for a vast majority of those immunised," the health ministry was quoted as saying in a media report on Sunday night. It noted that the worker's serology test had come back positive, likely due to the antibodies produced following vaccination.

  • April 12, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet Finance Department officials at 11 am today

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to meet officials of the Finance Department at 11 am on April 12, CNBC-TV18 reported. Besides them, Thackeray is also scheduled to meet with officials of the COVID-19 task force at 8.30 pm on April 12. The report added that a meeting with traders’ associations is only likely.

  • April 12, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Second wave of COVID-19 worrying, people need to be extra cautious: Yogi Adityanath

    The current COVID-19 wave is worrying and people need to take all precautions and follow protocols, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday at an all-party meeting, which was not attended by Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in the state. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhawan here, and Governor Anandiben Patel said the situation was grim and vaccination against COVID-19 should be ramped up.

    An invitation was extended to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary for the all-party meeting, but they did not turn up, according to sources. "In the past one year, speedy action was taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in a planned manner. The fight was fought with joint efforts of everyone and in this, UP was fully successful. UP has done the best work in waging war against COVID-19. This had put an effective control over COVID, and the number of cases had become negligible," Patel said at the meeting.

  • April 12, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Nearly 1,000 Odisha vaccine centres remain shut on day one of Tika Utsav due to supply shortage

    On April 11, when the ‘Tika Utsav’ (special inoculation drive) against the novel coronavirus was launched in India, at least 900 vaccine centres in Odisha remained shut owing to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, triggering a blame game between the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bijay Panigrahi, Director, Family Welfare, said, while vaccination is underway in only 579 out of the over 1,400 centres in the state, the inoculation programme may have to be stopped in many places on April 12, if fresh vaccine stock does not arrive.

    The state Labour Minister Sushant Singh accused the Centre of not performing ‘Rajdharma’ and discriminating against Odisha in the distribution of the vaccines. BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling retorted saying, Eastern India, including the coastal state, is on the priority list of the central government. “Till Saturday, the state had 2,33,658 doses of Covishield and 77,960 doses of Covaxin vaccines. “We will know the actual position only after completion of vaccination work in the evening. I think the entire stock will be exhausted by today,” Panigrahi said.

  • April 12, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats, say officials

    It is difficult to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols such as social distancing during the second 'shahi snan' due to the huge crowd that has gathered in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, said Kumbh Mela inspector general (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal. "We are continuously appealing to people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats," Gunjyal said.

    "A stampede-like situation may arise if we would try to enforce social distancing at ghats so we are unable to enforce the protocols," he added. Devotees on Monday took a holy dip in River Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the occasion of the second 'shahi snan' in Kumbh. Gunjyal said, "General public will be allowed here till 7 am. After that, this area will be reserved for akharas". The first bath was held on 11 March on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second will be held on Monday and on 14 April, the third royal bath will be taken by the 13 Akhadas.

  • April 12, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

    China's top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines, as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy. Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage.

    The currently available vaccines "don't have very high rates of protection", Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday. "Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is being considered," he said. Gao said that taking steps to "optimise" the vaccine process including changing the number of doses and the length of time between doses was a "definite" solution to the efficacy issues.

