COVID-19 Pandemic | Haryana night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am starting April 12

Representational Image

The Haryana government has imposed a night curfew in the state in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported daily.

Starting April 12, 2021, a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will be imposed in Haryana. The curfew will stay in place until further orders.

No person will be allowed to move on foot or by vehicle during this period or roam around in public places during the said hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details