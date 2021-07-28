MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

'Totally fallacious': Centre rejects reports placing India's COVID-19 death toll at 2.7-3.3 million

The union health ministry said that it has been repeatedly advising states and union territories about recording of COVID-19 deaths in accordance with laid down guidelines

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Centre has rejected reports based on a "yet-to be peer-reviewed" study which claimed that at least 2.7 to 3.3 million COVID-19 deaths happened in India during the two waves, and termed it "totally fallacious".

It claimed that the government has been transparent in its approach to COVID-19 data management and ensured that a “robust system” of recording COVID-19 related deaths was in place in the country.

In a statement issued on July 27, the Union Health Ministry said that “there have been some media reports, based on a yet-to be peer-reviewed study which was uploaded on MedRxiv recently, alleging that at least 2.7 to 3.3 million COVID-19 deaths happened during the two waves of COVID-19 in India, quoting three different databases ‘pointing towards at least 27 percent excess mortality over a year.’”

The report further "concludes" that India's COVID-19 death rate may be about 7-8 times higher than the officially reported toll and claims that "most of these additional deaths are likely to have been due to COVID-19", the ministry said in the statement.

"Such misinformed reports are totally fallacious," the ministry said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

All states and Union territories have been entrusted with the responsibility to update the data on a continuous basis, it said in the statement.

"In addition to this reporting by states/UTs, the robustness of statute-based Civil Registration System (CRS) ensures all the births and deaths in the country get registered. The CRS follows a process of data collection, cleaning, collating and publishing the numbers, which although is a long drawn process, but ensures no deaths are missed out. Because of the expanse and the amplitude of the activity, the numbers are usually published the next year," the statement said.

Also read: Mumbai reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, lowest since March 16, 2021

The ministry further said that it has been repeatedly advising states and UTs about recording of deaths in accordance with laid down guidelines. States have been advised to conduct thorough audits in their hospitals and report any cases or deaths that could have been missed with a district and date-wise details to guide data-driven decision making, it said.

Also read | Centre asks states for data on oxygen shortage deaths during second wave of COVID-19

“It is a well-known fact that there shall always be some differences in mortality recorded during a profound and prolonged public health crisis such as COVID-19 pandemic. Well conducted research studies on mortalities are usually done after the event when data on mortalities are available from reliable sources. The methodologies for such studies are well established, the data sources are defined as also the valid assumptions for computing mortality,” the statement added.

India has reported 4.21 lakh COVID-19 deaths so far, according to health ministry data updated on July 27.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:03 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.