Mumbai reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, lowest since March 16

PTI

Mumbai on Tuesday reported five deaths from COVID-19, the lowest addition in a day to the toll after March 16, the silver lining in the fight against the pandemic coming a day after the country's financial capital witnessed the lowest number of cases after April last year.

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 343 on Tuesday to touch 7,34,761 and the toll rose by five to touch 15,789, a civic official said. He said 466 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count in Mumbai to 7,11,315.

With 28,058 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 80,18,377.

On Monday, the city had seen 299 cases, the lowest daily addition since April last year, while a lower fatality count than Tuesday was recorded on March 16 when four people succumbed to the infection, he pointed out.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data also showed that Tuesday was the 12th day in a row when the addition to the tally was less than 500. As per the data, the growth rate of cases between July 20 and 26 was 0.05 per cent and the case doubling time was 1,377 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The metropolis currently has 65 sealed buildings and five containment zones, it showed.

This year, Mumbai had reported a record 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the lowest number of additions, at 328, was on February 1, civic data showed. On May 1, the city had witnessed a record 90 deaths.