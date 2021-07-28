MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 28, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 44.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has so far administered over 44.19 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said.


Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 132 days while its active caseload fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data.As many as 29,689 new coronavirus infections took the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,40,951 while 415 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,21,382, the
data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases dropped to 3,98,100 and comprises 1.27 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 97.39 percent, it stated. The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 44.58 crore.
  • July 28, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Sydney braces for extended COVID-19 lockdown as rest of Australia opens

     Australian officials are set to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in the country's largest city, Sydney, as new cases remain stubbornly high despite a month under strict stay-home orders, while Victoria and South Australia eased curbs from Wednesday. Sydney is struggling to control its worst outbreak of the year from a flare up of infections fuelled by the highly infectious Delta virus strain, with officials imploring residents to remain home except for urgent reasons.

    With the weeks-long lockdown due to end in three days, Australian media said authorities will announce a four-week extension on Wednesday after the tough curbs failed to bring cases down. New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, on Tuesday reported 172 new cases - its biggest daily rise since March 2020.

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Over 44.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given so far

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 44.58 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 36.87 lakh (36,87,239) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, according to a 7 PM provisional report. The ministry stated that 17,71,541 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,69,421 vaccine doses as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Tuesday.

    Cumulatively, 14,43,08,571 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 68,72,779 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 28, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Ladakh records 9 new COVID cases, infection tally reaches 20,309

    Ladakh has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases that took the tally in the Union territory to 20,309, officials said on Tuesday. Six people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries in the UT to 20,032, they said. The total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 70, including 58 in Leh and 12 in Kargil district.

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Assam reports 1,436 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,61,455 on Tuesday as 1,436 more people tested positive for the infection, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,180, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. Four coronavirus deaths were reported from Dibrugarh while Bishwanath, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia reported two deaths each. The current death rate is 0.92 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 13,688.

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 19.31 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.