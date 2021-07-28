Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 44.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Health Ministry

July 28, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases dropped to 3,98,100 and comprises 1.27 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 97.39 percent, it stated. The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 44.58 crore.

: India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 132 days while its active caseload fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data.As many as 29,689 new coronavirus infections took the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,40,951 while 415 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,21,382, the