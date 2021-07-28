Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 44.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Sydney braces for extended COVID-19 lockdown as rest of Australia opens
Australian officials are set to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in the country's largest city, Sydney, as new cases remain stubbornly high despite a month under strict stay-home orders, while Victoria and South Australia eased curbs from Wednesday. Sydney is struggling to control its worst outbreak of the year from a flare up of infections fuelled by the highly infectious Delta virus strain, with officials imploring residents to remain home except for urgent reasons.
With the weeks-long lockdown due to end in three days, Australian media said authorities will announce a four-week extension on Wednesday after the tough curbs failed to bring cases down. New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, on Tuesday reported 172 new cases - its biggest daily rise since March 2020.